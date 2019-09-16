BYRON — Josh Green showed his athletic skills on both sides of the ball in Week 2 with a career night during Byron’s 44-30 win over Durand.
The football team’s 6-foot, 175-pound senior wide receiver hauled in a career-high 11 catches for 145 yards, two touchdowns and three two-point conversion grabs. Green also racked up eight tackles at cornerback.
Green has 22 receptions, 260 yards and three TDs through three games. He is also a punter, kickoff returner and one of the fastest players on the team who can run a 4.45 40-yard dash. He leads the team in all-purpose yards, averaging 139 per game.
“I think it’s just his confidence,” Eagles head coach Byron Schartzer said. “He’s one of those kids that say, ‘When they put that ball in the air I’m going to go get it.’ He’s got a great set of hands and he’s been working at it. He’s just one of those kids who is very competitive and he’s a tremendous athlete. He makes it look easy — it’s one of the things that he does.”
Green had TD grabs of 23 and 24 yards, respectively against Durand, but Schartzer said perhaps Green’s most important catch was not a TD grab, but a clutch third-down reception.
“He had an unbelievable night and he made a heckuva catch on third and 30,” Schartzer said of Green. “It changed the whole outcome of the game. We had to have a first down and we were losing momentum and we were shooting ourself in the foot and kept backing up. He made the play.”
Green said much of the credit belonged to Byron senior quarterback Jack Selon — who completed 16 of 20 passes that night for 275 yards.
“Jack just throws the ball and I jump up and catch it,” Green said. “I was just trying to make good plays and trying to be athletic out there.”
Byron currently stands 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. The Eagles’ two losses were both to ranked teams — Division 4 No. 8 Williamston (20-14) in Week 1, and defensing Division 7 state champion New Lothrop (41-0) Friday. The Hornets opened the first AP poll of 2019 last week ranked No. 1.
Green had five catches for 57 yards against Williamston and had six catches for 58 yards vs. New Lothrop.
“I’m definitely always keeping my eyes on the ball,” said the senior. “I always know where the ball is at on the field.”
Green also starts a cornerback, where he has 12 tackles and one interception. He can also play safety.
“I’m more locked down at corner,” Green said. “But I will play any position.”
Green has also played point guard for the Byron basketball team, capturing all-league honors for the Eagles. He will play his third season of varsity basketball this winter.
“Last year, we were a 3-point shooting team with Kyle (Hulett) and Cole (Yerman),” Green said. “I’m not sure if we’re going to have that this year. We may be taking the ball more into the post.”
Green competes in track and field in the spring — participating in the long jump, 200-meter dash and some relay teams. He covered a season-best 19 feet, 6 inches in the long jump this past spring.
Green said he has not decided what college he will attend next season but said his major areas of study will be either sports medicine or marketing.
