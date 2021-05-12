ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie beat Montrose 2-0 Tuesday to remain unbeaten.
Tristan Ziola and Kalista Bancroft scored the goals for the Marauders (6-0, 5-0 MMAC) with Caitlyn Walter and Haylee Palus getting the assists.
Ava Bates made two saves for Ovid-Elsie.
“It was nice to see the girls step up their intensity level and be able to get past a tough Montrose team,” Ovid-Elsie coach Craig Thelen said. “It might not have been pretty, and we let some opportunities go by the wayside, but they found a way to win.”
Wiley celebrates Senior Night with hat trick
BYRON — Byron senior Kassady Wiley scored a hat trick on Senior Night as the Eagles defeated Durand 8-0.
Wiley also assisted on Byron’s final goal by Mya Foster with 17:25 left in the second half.
Foster scored two second-half goals for the Eagles, who also received goals from Madeline Stark, Taylor Muzer and Mallory Skalski.
Baylie Villani and Haylee Schott each had two assists for Byron, which led 4-0 at halftime.
