CORUNNA — Corunna’s Elizabeth Norris can add another accolade to her high school athletic career, as she was named The Argus-Press All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year for the second year in a row.
“I feel really honored to be named player of the year,” Norris said.”It’s really great to know that the people in my community and my area recognize me and my accomplishments.”
The 2019 All-Area POY is just the latest accomplishment in Norris’ impressive high school career. She made an impact early on, earning second team All-GAC Red honors her freshmen year. By her sophomore season, she had worked her way up to first team All-GAC and was a team captain.
Her junior season, in addition to All-region and All-State honors, she was once again a captain, a first-team all-conference player, and broke the school record for kills in a season with 879.
“Her growth as a player has been huge,” Corunna head coach Kari Carnell said. “As a freshman coming in (she) played a little bit scared and a little bit out of position (before) developing, adapting and adjusting to things that were going on around her. She really became more versatile and well-rounded (as a) player and in her junior and senior year she took on more of that leadership role.”
This season Norris’ leadership and play helped the Cavaliers compile a 24-10-6 record and a third-place finish in the Flint Metro League.
Next year she’ll continue her academic and athletic career at the University of North Dakota.
Norris finished her high school career with 2,019 kills, 1,374 digs, 898 assists, 289 blocks and 220 aces.
“She’s meant a lot to our program over the last four years,”said Carnell. “We looked to her to be a leader on and off the court. She’s always there for her teammates, making sure that they knew what to do while still being able to do her job. Her volleyball knowledge and IQ are so high; she knows the ins and outs of the game so we really relied on not only her skills but her situational awareness. ”
Norris said the best part of it all wasn’t the awards, but the time she got to spend with her team.
“I want to thank my team,” said Norris. “Being able to bond with them and grow as a leader were the best (parts of the season for me).”
2019 Argus-Press All-Area Volleyball Team
Player of the Year
Elizabeth Norris, MH and S, Corunna
Norris earns player of the year honors for the second year in a row. Among the senior middle/setter’s many accomplishments was getting her 2,000th career kill at the end of the season. She finished the year with 402 kills, 564 assists, 219 digs, 70 blocks and 53 aces. Some other honors Norris received this season included a unanimous all-conference and all-region honors. She was also All-State and a Miss Volleyball finalist. Off the court, she was first in her academic class and fall scholar-athlete in the Flint Metro League.
FIRST TEAM
Ellie Toney, OH and S, Corunna
In her sophomore season, Toney was the Cavaliers’ assist leader with 355. She was versatile player on both the attack and defense, finishing with 262 kills, 37 aces, 284 digs, and 33 blocks.
Zoe McDowell, S, Byron
McDowell was a key part of the Eagles’ attack, leading the team in assists with 553. She also went for 67 kills, 57 aces, 174 digs and five blocks.
Alivia Gilson, L, Durand
Gilson led the Railroaders in both digs and good serve receive with 450 and 514, respectively. She added 67 aces, 17 kills and eight assists.
Neele’ge’ Sims, MB, Corunna
In her first year on the team, Sims proved to be a defensive force for the Cavs, leading the team in blocks with 65. She also had 160 kills, 102 digs, 37 aces and six assists.
Madeline Davis, OH, Byron
Davis was another key contributor to Byron’s attack as she led the team in kills with 229. The junior outside hitter also recorded 57 aces, 27 assists, 168 digs and four blocks.
Kailey Wendling, S, OH, New Lothrop
Wendling, a unanimous first-team selection in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, led the Hornets in kills with 262 and aces with 84 aces. She also went for 272 assists, the second most on the team, and 273 digs, the third most on the team.
SECOND TEAM
Raegan Forgie, RS, D, Byron
Forgie earned first team All-MMAC honors in her senior season. She finished the year with 78 kills, 37 aces, 60 assists, 305 digs and 10 blocks.
Karissa Ferry, MH, Chesaning
This season Ferry led Chesaning in blocks with 59. She was also a solid contributor on the attack for Chesaning; finishing the year with 130 kills and 36 aces.
Claire Greenfelder, OH, Chesaning
Greenfelder led Chesaning in kills with 259. She also had 18 blocks in the final season of her high school career
Kendall Ihm, S, MH, Owosso
In her freshman season, Ihm led Owosso in both kills, with 203, and blocks, with 52. She also registered for 41 aces, 240 assists and 126 digs in a season that saw Ihm named to the Flint Metro second team All-Conference.
Anna Johnson, S, OH, New Lothrop
Johnson, a first team All-MMAC selection, led New Lothrop in assists with 374. The junior also finished with 146 kills, 77 aces and 250 digs.
Clara Henry, S, Durand
Henry had a good year on the attack for Durand. She had more than 1,000 sets that translated to 330 assists on the year. On the attack Henry went for 73 kills and 37 aces adding 192 digs and 16 blocks on the defensive side.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jenna O’Berry, Setter, Morrice
Emma Bruff, Libero, New Lothrop
Mckenna Sovis, Setter & Middle Hitter, Owosso
Maddie McMillin, Outside Hitter, Durand
Sidnee Struck, Middle Hitter, Chesaning
Hannah Hollister, Libero, Corunna
Kayla Koenig, MH, Laingsburg
