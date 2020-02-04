ADRIAN — Chesaning’s Shelbi Daniels was the runner-up at 145 pounds Sunday at the Michigan Wrestling Association Girls High School Championships at Adrian College.
Daniels reached the championship match with three pinfalls (in 35 seconds, 1:01 and 1:58). She dropped the title bout to Sand Creek’s Logan Ryan, 8-2.
Laingsburg’s Gabby Motz took third at 117 pounds, winning on a 1:11 pin and a 6-3 decision before being pinned in the championship semifinals.
Motz won the third-place match with a 3:16 pin.
Emily Williams of Byron was sixth at 127 pounds and Ovid-Elsie’s Cecillia Eldridge was seventh at 107.
