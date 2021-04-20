NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s baseball team made quick work of Mt. Morris, sweeping the Panthers in a pair of five-inning contests Monday, 13-3 and 11-0.
Cam Orr pitched gave up four hits in five innings in the opener. Orr struck out six and walked two, giving up one earned run.
Brady Birchmeier drove in five runs for the Hornets, including a three-run triple. Alex Henige added two hits and drove in two runs.
The Hornets, scoring five runs in the second and seven more in the third, finished with nine hits and one error.
In the nightcap, Birchmeier starred on the mound, allowing no runs and just two hits — a pair of infield singles. Birchmeier struck out seven and walked none.
Avery Morse and Cannon Cromwell each lined two hits and scored three runs. Henige also had two base hits.
New Lothrop (2-2, 2-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) had 12 hits and one error in Game 2.
Holly takes two from Corunna
HOLLY — Holly turned back Corunna twice, 9-1 in seven innings and 8-4 in six Monday.
The Cavaliers were limited to three hits in the first game from Cole Mieske, Scout Jones and Gavin Darling. Hunter McCorkle took the pitching loss, going four innings and giving up four earned runs. He struck out five and walked two.
In Game 2, Corunna led 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth before Holly scored all eight of its runs.
Mieske had two of Corunna’s four hits in the nightcap. Porter Zeeman and Darling also hit safely.
Mieske worked 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four runs — three earned — on three hits. He walked eight and struck out two.
Kaiden DeVellis took the loss, working 2/3 of an inning and yielding four unearned runs with two strikeouts and one walk.
