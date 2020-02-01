BYRON — Junior guard Sarah Marvin did what she does best in overtime and Byron took a major step toward an outright league title Friday.
The third-ranked Eagles outlasted Chesaning 38-32 in overtime as Marvin finished with 16 points with 13 rebounds, six steals and four assists. Marvin, an 80% free-throw shooter, was 5-for-5 from the line in the extra period while scoring seven points.
Marvin also came through with 56.7 seconds left in regulation, sinking two free throws to forge a 30-all tie. That’s how regulation ended and next came the four-minute overtime, where Byron outscored Chesaning 8-2.
“We were definitely struggling, but we got out of regulation and we were ready to take over the overtime,” Marvin said. “And that’s what we did. We practiced those scenarios and it really shown through. We knew what to do and we knew how to score.”
Marvin said the win was important because it puts Byron in excellent position to win the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship outright. Byron improved to 12-0 overall and 10-0 in league play and now hold a two-game lead with three conference games remaining.
Byron’s Makayla Clement scored 11 points, while Raegan Forgie had four steals and joined Becky Marvin with four points.
“That’s probably the best defensive team we have faced,” Byron coach Theresa Marvin said. “We kind of expected the box-and-one defense on Sarah because I knew they played it a lot. And it did rattle us for a while.”
Chesaning (11-2, 8-2 MMAC) was led by 10 points from Sidnee Struck. Elizabeth Coon had eight points, including a 3-pointer as the third-quarter ended which gave the Indians a 25-24 lead entering the fourth. Lauren Schirle scored seven points and Karissa Ferry added four points.
Both of Chesaning’s losses have come at the hands of Byron.
Chesaning coach Ryan Ferry said his team used six different defensive formations to try and keep the Eagles off balance. It nearly paid off, as the Indians gave Byron its closest scare of the season; before Friday, the Eagles had won every game by at least 11 points and were averaging a 35.1 margin of victory.
Ferry said the difference was free throw shooting, as Byron shot 13-for-26 from the line while Chesaning fared just 7-for-23.
“We played good enough to win, but we just couldn’t make free throws,” Ferry said. “That was the difference.”
Struck, who put the Indians up 30-28 with 1:20 left in regulation with two free throws, said Chesaning’s defense gave Byron some problems and produced a much tighter game than the 48-32 victory Byron had in the teams’ first meeting Dec. 20.
“Last time I don’t think we were as focused, but this time I think we knew what to expect more,” Struck said. “We focused on communication, which we’ve had a rough time with earlier in the season. But we’re getting better.”
BYRON 38, CHESANING 32 (OT)
CHESANING (11-2, 8-2 MMAC): Sidnee Struck 4 2-5 10, Elizabeth Coon 2 2-2 8, Lauren Schirle 2 2-3 7, Karissa Ferry 2 0-2 4, Haylei Drope 1 0-3 2, Claire Greenfelder 0 1-6 1. Totals: 11 7-23 32.
BYRON (12-0, 10-0 MMAC): Sarah Marvin 3 8-11 16, Makayla Clement 3 4-6 11, Raegan Forgie 2 0-2 4, Becky Marvin 2 0-2 4, MaKenna Clement 1 0-1 2, Haley Hooley 0 1-4 1. Totals: 11 13-26 38.
Chesaning 5 11 9 5 2 — 32
Byron 9 10 5 6 8 — 38
3-Point Goals: Byron 3 (Sarah Marvin 2, Makayla Clement 1). Chesaning 3 (Coon 2, Schirle 1). Rebounds: Byron (Sarah Marvin 13, Makenna Clement 6, Forgie 4). Chesaning (Struck 9, Julia Bishop 7, Jordyn Bishop 7, Drope 4, Greenfelder 4) Assists: Byron (Sarah Marvin 4, Makayla Clement 3). Steals: Byron (Sarah Marvin 6, Forgie 4). Blocked Shots: Chesaning (Struck 3).
