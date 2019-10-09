CHESANING — Crosstown volleyball rivals New Lothrop and Chesaning battled tooth-and-nail for five sets Tuesday, but ultimately the Hornets came out with a come-from-behind win on the road.
In the fifth and deciding set, the Hornets took a 4-0 lead before Chesaning senior Jordyn Bishop served 10 straight points. New Lothrop senior Brianna Kline countered with eight straight points to give the Hornets a 12-10 lead and New Lothrop eventually captured a 15-12 win.
“There were a lot of side-outs one way or the other,” Kline said. “When it came to be our serve, like it was really crucial that I made the serves over. I just really felt good. I just really tried to tune out the (Chesaning) student section and just guarantee the ball. I came from there, you know?’”
Senior Kailey Wendling powered a team-best 14 kills and also had three aces for New Lothrop (15-9-2, 5-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference), which got nine aces and seven kills from Anna Johnson. Amya Brown added five kills.
“This is a big game against our rivals,” Wendling said. “It was their home court and they came out with a lot of energy. Their student section came out with a lot of energy. We just rose above that.”
Kline finished with six kills and three aces but her serving run in the final game — with the raucous Chesaning student section just a few feet away — proved decisive.
The Hornets are one game behind Mt. Morris in the MMAC.
Chesaning fell to 3-3 in the conference and 9-13-3 overall.
Bishop said it was a difficult loss for the Indians.
“We played super hard but we got a loss,” Bishop said. “We’ve just got to keep going and next game come out even harder. We got down ourselves some games and we kind of just spiraled down. But when we got up, we got going … New Lothrop is a good team and they played hard. But we had a good game as well.”
Chesaning coach Ron Poyer said Bishop’s serving put the Indians in a good position to win the match.
“She’s been serving really well for us all year,” Poyer said. “She’s our leader in aces and in points. It was just five good games. I told the girls when you’ve got a team down 10-4 like that and you’re playing against a good team, you can’t give them anything. We just needed someone to step up and make the plays.”
Chesaning won the first set, 25-23, while overcoming deficits of 6-2 and 23-18. New Lothrop took the second, 25-15. The Indians regained control with a 25-23 win in the third, capped by Claire Greenfelder’s kill.
New Lothrop won the fourth set 25-18 as Kline hammered kills for the final two points.
“(Chesaning) came out and played strong — in that first game especially and we couldn’t get on a rhythm and they just continued to execute and put the ball away,” New Lothrop coach Rondalee Beardslee said. “And we just couldn’t stop it. I felt like in Game 2 we came back a little bit better and kind of rallied. And it seemed like every other game we would get up and get ahead and we’d kind of fall back.
“We didn’t have a lot of consistency but when the girls needed to get points and put them on the board, I felt they did that well tonight.”
NEW LOTHROP def. CHESANING
23-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 15-12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: New Lothrop — Kailey Wendling 14, Anna Johnson 7, Brianna Kline 6, Amya Brown 5.
Aces: New Lothrop — Johnson 9, Wendling 3, Kline 3.
Records: Chesaning 9-13-3, 3-3 MMAC. New Lothrop 15-9-2, 5-1 MMAC.
