Amay Ciszewski scored the game-winning goal Oct. 16 as Concordia-Ann Arbor topped Indiana Tech 3-1.
Ciszewski, a Byron native, scored in the 77th minute to break a 1-1 deadlock. She had subbed in late in the first half, then came on again in the 65th minute before scoring the winner.
Ciszewski added an assist in the Cardinals’ following game, recording the helper off one of her signature somersault throw-ins during a 2-1 loss Saturday to Aquinas. Samantha Golchuk headed the ball in for the goal.
VOLLEYBALL
Meredith Norris, Michigan State (Corunna) — Norris had nine kills and 14 digs Sunday as Michigan State fell to Penn State in three sets. She had 11 kills and nine digs in the Spartans’ previous game, a 3-0 win Friday over Rutgers.
Norris was also extensively featured this week in an episode of “Spartan All-Access,” chronicling her lifelong desire to play for MSU. Several clips from her Corunna career are aired in the video. Her mother, former Corunna athletic director Nicole Norris, was also interviewed for the piece. The video can be found on MSU volleyball’s social media accounts.
Maya Ferland and Sophia Strieff, Lansing CC (Laingsburg) —Ferland delivered a team-high 12 kills with three digs in a 3-1 win Tuesday over Glen Oaks Community College. Strieff added two kills and four digs. Ferland had five kills and four digs Oct. 17 in a 3-0 win over Kellogg Community College; Strieff contributed six kills, four digs and three aces.
Caitlyn Kane, Lake Superior State (Laingsburg) — Kane had a solid weekend during the Midwest Region Crossover tournament in Indianapolis. She opened with three kills and six blocks Friday in a 3-1 win over Maryville (Missouri). On Saturday, the Lakers picked up two more wins, beating Ohio Dominican and Alderson Broaddus by 3-0 scores. Kane had four kills against Dominican, then added six more against Broaddus.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Chelsie Smith, Olivet College (Laingsburg/St. Johns HS) — Smith scored for the third time in five games, tallying the Olivet’s only goal in a 4-1 loss Wednesday to Kalamazoo. She generated four shots Saturday in a 1-1 draw with Albion and had three more Sunday in a 7-0 win over Finlandia.
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Wilsey subbed into the game in the 61st minute Saturday as Oakland beat Wisconsin-Green Bay 2-0. She played 45 minutes in Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to Northern Kentucky.
Illa Tuller, Delta College (Corunna) — Tuller played a good chunk of Saturday’s 3-0 win over Schoolcraft, subbing in and out of the game at various intervals.
FOOTBALL
Aidan Harrison, Missouri (New Lothrop) — Harrison was listed as a participant in Saturday’s 21-14 upset loss to Vanderbilt.
Jack Lawrence, Alma College (Byron) — Lawrence made seven tackles in Alma’s 34-31 loss Saturday to Adrian College.
Spencer Mort, Olivet College (Corunna) — A week after scoring his first TD, Mort didn’t haul in any passes in a 34-17 win Saturday over Trine.
Gavin Barnes, Saginaw Valley State (Owosso) — Barnes, starting at tight end, failed to haul in his only target in the fourth quarter in Saturday’s 35-31 loss to Lindenwood. The Cardinals, coached by Chesaning native Ryan Brady, have lost three of four.
Taylor Jackson, Kalamazoo College (Corunna) — Jackson was the Hornets’ leading tackler, recording 11 stops in a 37-17 loss Saturday to Albion College. He started at linebacker.
Evan Morris, Michigan State (Corunna) — The Spartans had an off week and will host Penn State Saturday. Cole Hahn is listed as the team’s sole starter on kickoffs; the two had previously been listed as co-starters.
Clayton Lynn, Michigan Tech (Durand/Swartz Creek HS) — Lynn had one tackle in a 30-17 win Saturday against Davenport.
Gabe Luce, Wisconsin Lutheran College (Chesaning) — Luce had one catch for 10 yards in Saturday’s 27-3 loss to Benedictine. He returned two punts for 6 yards.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Katelyn Feldpausch, Michigan Tech (Corunna) — Feldpausch took 16th at the Upper Peninsula College Championships Saturday at Northern Michigan University, finishing in 20 minutes, 44.6 seconds.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Kyle Markley, Olivet College (Byron) — Markley was 155th (26:42.9) at the Inter-Regional Rumble Saturday at Oberlin College.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
Madelyn Irelan, Northern Michigan (Owosso) — Irelan took part in several events during a two-day swimming meet Friday and Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota. The former Trojan took 14th place in the 50-yard freestyle Friday (26.03 seconds), then was 11th in the same event the next day in 25.59. She helped the 400-yard freestyle relay team take sixth on Saturday.
