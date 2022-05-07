By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
CORUNNA — Corunna’s track and field teams delivered a sweep Friday during its annual 13-school Cavalier Classic.
Both the Corunna girls and the Corunna boys captured championships in the eight-school Small School Division.
The Corunna girls finished with 902 1/2 points, with second-place Chesaning scoring 707 points. St. Charles finished third with 702 1/2 points.
The boys competition was a little tighter. Corunna won with 1,076 points with Flint Powers Catholic placing second with 1,058. Chesaning was third with 942 1/2 points.
“We held Powers off at the end,” said Corunna boys coach Jeff Sawyer. “They got us in the distance events but we got them in the hurdles and the sprints. It was quite an accomplishment. Powers was a regional champion last year and a state runner-up.”
Corunna senior hurdler Jaden Herrick placed first overall in the 110-meter high hurdles, clocking a time of 15.31.
“I feel a little bit better about my time than I did last week,” Herrick said. “It was not a perfect race, I tripped a little bit towards the end. I was hoping I could get a sub-15, maybe 14-9 ish. My PR right now is a 15.07 so not my best race. I’m hoping by the time conference comes, I can run under 15.0, that would be great.”
In a down-to-the-wire 100 dash race, Corunna Tarick Bower placed first in 11.02 seconds, nosing out twin brother Wyatt Bower, who was third in 11.13 seconds.
“I’ve beaten him twice and he’s beaten me once,” Tarick Bower said of the brotherly competition in the 100. “I ended up with an 11.02 which is pretty good, not bad. My best is a 10.94 but hopefully I can succeed in that and try to get better. I just like this race, a short distance.”
However, Wyatt Bower, won the long jump in 20 feet, 10 3/4 inches.
“I feel that was my highlight today,” Wyatt Bower said. “It wasn’t the longest I’ve jumped so far but it was OK. My first jump I had 20 foot and then my last two were both 20-10. I only jumped three times today.”
Corunna also featured additional solo winners Nick Strauch (200 dash, 23.04) and Brock Herrick (300 hurdles, 41.97).
Corunna also won the 4x200 relay with Campos, Tarick Bower, Herrick and Wyatt Bower (1:32.34).
Strauch was second in the 400 dash (23.04) while Campos, Bower, Colin Lavery and Bower ran second in the 4x100 relay (45.0).
Chesaning’s Brenden Quackenbush was first in the shot put with a meet record throw of 49-10 while Corunna’s Dante Dunkin was second at 46-11.
“I set the meet record and I was happy about that,” Quackenbush said. “I had a pretty good throw today.”
Quackenbush later won the discus with a toss of 145-10 with teammate Reese Greenfelder taking third with a throw of 128-10.
Levi Maier of Chesaning ran his second straight personal-best time in the 800 run and the second straight time he’s run under 2 minutes. Maier finished second in 1:59.51, being nosed out at the wire by Okemos’ Gabe Gulbanson (1:59.49).
“He got me by .02,” Maier said. “I’m happy with my PR, I had two PR’s today. I’m just happy with what I ran and I’m excited to see what I can do.”
Maier ran third in the 1600 run in 4:29.84.
Things were looking bright for the Corunna girls as the meet was entering its final stages.
“We’re up by 100 points right now,” said Corunna girls coach Alan Montgomery. “So things look pretty good.”
The Cavaliers were led by senior Neele’ge’ Sims, who won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet even.
“The highlight was definitely the long jump,” Sims said. “We were running into the wind. We had to run into the wind but I still jumped pretty well.”
Sims was also part of the Cavaliers’ 4x100 relay victory in 53.40 with Ashlee Napier, Josalyn Stratton and Aubrey Rosser.
Ellie Toney of Corunna won the shot put with a season-best throw of 33 feet 1 3/4 inches. Chesaning’s Kyla Jackson was third with a throw of 30 feet 1/2 inch.
“I was just trying to be more aggressive,” Toney said. “Coming out and just going quicker about the circle, that’s what I was concentrating on today.”
Toney was also third in the discus with a toss of 100-1.
Chesaning was led by Aurali Garcia’s first place finish in the high jump at 4-10.
Corunna’s Iley Doyle was third in the 400 dash (1:06.55).
