HUBBARDSTON — Laingsburg’s Emma Kribs ran 14th in 21 minutes, 37.3 seconds Wednesday during the season’s third Central Michigan Athletic Conference girls cross country jamboree.
The Wolfpack finished fourth with 118 points at Fish Creek Sportsman’s Club. Pewamo-Westphalia was first (20 points), followed by Fowler (76) and Saranac (97).
Aubrey George of Pewamo-Westphalia ran the fastest time in 18:55.0.
Laingsburg also featured Hayleigh Mertens (30th, 23:15.4), Saige Wurm (32nd, 23:23.3), Danielle Winans (35th, 23:35.0) and Shaily Baynes (39th, 24:36.3).
The Laingsburg boys placed sixth with 178 points.
Miguel Ramirez led the Wolfpack by running 31st (19:34.7). Laingsburg’s other scorers were Nolan Gregg (33rd, 20:06.3), Sawyer Shastal (38th, 20:48.3), Tyler Scanlan (41st, 20:55.2) and Dawson Shastal (59th, 22:42.9).
P-W was first with 34 points, led by overall winner Ashton Walker in 15:55.2.
New Lothrop boys, Byron girls rule Fox and Hound
BYRON — The New Lothrop boys and Byron girls were first-place finishers at Tuesday’s Byron Fox and Hound Cross Country Meet.
The Hornets placed first among the boys competitors with 17 points. Chesaning (53), Byron (91), Montrose (98), Genesee Christian (149) and Mt. Morris (149) rounded out the field.
Carson Hersch of New Lothrop was first in 18:09, with Hornets Drew Kohlmann (18:54) and Logan Wolford (18:59) running second and third. Cole Yaros of New Lothrop was fifth in 19:05.5.
In the girls race, Allissa Ash of Byron was first in 21:38. Clara Krupp of New Lothrop ran second (22:34) and Byron’s Olivia Krejci was third (22:51).
Byron scored 19 points for first place. New Lothrop (56) was next followed by Chesaning (82) and Montrose (88).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
CMAC Jamboree No. 3
Fish Creek Sportsman’s Club, Hubbardston
Team standings: 1. Pewamo-Westphalia, 34; 2. Potterville, 60; 3. Saranac, 82; 4. Danville, 82; 5. Bath, 101; 6. Laingsburg, 178; 7. Fowler, 196; 8. Fulton, 225.
Race Results
LAINGSBURG (178): 31. Miguel Ramirez, 19:34.7; 33. Nolan Gregg, 20:06.3; 38. Sawyer Shasta, 20:48.3; 41. Tyler Scanlan, 20:55.2; 59. Dawson Shasta, 22:42.9.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
CMAC Jamboree No. 3
Fish Creek Sportsman’s Club, Hubbardston
Team standings: 1. Pewamo-Westphalia, 20; 2. Fowler, 76; 3. Saranac, 97; 4. Laingsburg, 118; 5. Bath, 138; 6. Danville, 147; 7. Potterville, 162; 8. Fulton, 215.
Race Results
LAINGSBURG (118): 14. Emma Kribs, 21:37.3; 30. Hayleigh Mertens, 23:15.4; 32. Saige Wurm, 23:23.3; 35. Danielle Wilnas, 23:35.0; 39. Shaily Barnes, 24:36.3.
