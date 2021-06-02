EAST LANSING — Laingsburg’s Zach Koerner finished second overall with a 73 to qualify for the state finals at Tuesday’s Division 3 regional at Timber Ridge.
Durand’s Elijah Beland shot 85, missing by four strokes. He finished ninth.
Laingsburg was 10th as a team with a 390 total. Durand was 12th at 391.
Perry finished 14th, led by Jack Lamb, who shot 97. Hanover-Horton (330), Leslie (340) and Portland (352) advanced to the state finals as teams.
