LAINGSBURG — It was a perfect fall day for golf: Sunny, mild temperatures and little wind.
A talented 12-team field and a challenging course at Pine Hills made things rough on area girls golfers at Tuesday’s Division 4 regional — there were no state qualifying teams or individuals.
“The tournament played smooth for the most part, but with a tight course like Pine Hills there will always be some issues here and there. The pace of play was not too bad as most were done in 5 ½ hours,” Laingsburg coach and Pine Hills owner Greg Beavers said. “Our region is a tough one with Jackson Lumen Christi, Lansing Catholic, Bath and East Jackson as all four teams are vary strong. Pine Hills does have its quirky aspects and you need a little course knowledge to navigate around safely.”
The top three teams earned berths to the upcoming Division 4 state finals: Champion Jackson Lumen Christi (361), runner-up Lansing Catholic (374) and third-place Bath (421).
Next came East Jackson, fourth at 445, and Perry, fifth at 459. Durand placed eighth (488), Laingsburg finished 11th (544) and Byron took 12th (545).
The best individual area finisher was Perry sophomore Addyson Lampron, who was 15th with a 109. She missed getting into a playoff for the final individual state qualifying spot by one stroke. Sharing 20th place were Durand’s Molly Winson and Byron’s Lily Miller, each shooting 113s.
“Addy had her best round of the season, including her first birdie ever on No. 14,” Perry coach Jake Baumgartner said.
“It was nice,” Lampron said. “I thought the course was narrow and hard but I feel like I did pretty well — I got my first birdie, on No. 14. It was a three-footer. The fairways are really skinny so it was kind of tight.”
The Ramblers also featured sophomore Maddie Kloeckner, 24th at 115; senior Sydney Rose, 27th at 117; and junior Neela Willson, 30th at 118.
“Everyone played solid today,” Baumgartner said. “Everyone had a couple of holes that they wish they could do over but they concentrated on doing their best on every shot.”
Only two girls shot rounds in the 80’s — medalist Ashley Hilderley of Jackson Lumen Christi (80) and Sophie Hauser of Lansing Catholic (83)
The three individual state qualifiers, not on state-qualifying teams, were Anna McCubbins of Napoleon (96), Makenzie Vasquez of Lakewood (104) and Drue Allen of Olivet (108).
Laingsburg’s best finisher was senior Olivia Rodriguez, who carded a season-best 118 for 30th. Erin Pohlod finished 42nd at 132 and Katie Lange and Lillian Platte were 53rd and 54th, respectively, for the Wolfpack.
“Olivia shot her personal best today with a couple holes she struggled on but pushed through the tough holes,” Beavers said. “To me, that is more important than scoring great is how do you react after some rough holes. I will miss her drive and gentle personality next season.”
Rodriguez said she highlighted her day with a par.
“I did the best that I’ve ever done, but that’s not saying much,” Rodriguez said with a smile, “because I’ve never really done that well. It was my best game. (The course) takes a mental toll and it takes a lot of energy — which makes it tough. The putting greens were pretty hard.”
Durand was also supported by Callie Rochefort, 25th with a 116, and Samantha Leydig, 38th with a 126. Jordyn Lawrence and Wynn Carpenter each shot 133s.
Miller was the standout for Byron with a 113. Teammate Zoey Curtis finished 47th, while Lilly Quimby was 51st and Avery Jones was 56th.
