UNIVERSITY CENTER — The Corunna boys cross country team is headed to the state finals for the seventh straight season as a complete team.
The Cavaliers finished third at Saturday’s Division 2 cross country teams — locking up the final team state qualifying berth. Corunna scored 106 points for third place while trailing only frontrunning Alma (70) and Flint Powers Catholic (88).
“They had to scratch and claw their way in this time,” Corunna coach Bryan Heid said.
Owosso finished seventh in the team standings with 185 points.
The top three teams qualified for the state meet as complete teams while the top 15 individuals on non-qualifying teams also earned state berths.
The Trojans were led by Jorden Sowash, who ran second individually in 16 minutes, 27.15 seconds. Braydon Honsinger of Freeland was first in 16:13.46.
“As a team we had some season records and PRs but as individuals it was great,” said Owosso coach Chris Bird.
Sowash was followed by Corunna’s Evan Roka in fourth (16:49.60) and Mason Warner in fifth (16:54.54). Owosso’s Mason Collard finished sixth (16:56.54).
Heid said Roka was battling an injury but gutted it out.
“Evan Roka was battling a sore achilles heel and was unsure if he was even going to be able to race, but the senior ran a great race, making the most of his last regional meet in Cavalier gold,” Heid said.
Sowash and Collard will represent Owosso at the upcoming state meet at Michigan International Speedway.
“Seeing Jorden Sowash just race (Braydon Honsinger) from Freeland the whole time, it being any man’s race down the stretch and then being runner up to a regional champion was just amazing,” Bird said. “And then Mason Collard who’s coming off injuries the last few weeks and got his time down to where it needs to be and head to states for the second straight time; we couldn’t be more proud of this team.”
Bird continued to praise his team saying that they raised the bar for the program going forward.
“We had a group of seniors that just put their heart and soul into this team,” Bird said. “They’ve just set the tone for what Owosso cross country needs to be going forward.”
The Corunna boys were backed up by Drew Nickels (30th, 18:07.05), Calvin Cody (33rd, 18:11.98), Dillion Baumchen (34th, 18:16.31) and Zach Gooding (35th, 18:17.52).
In the girls event, it was a good day for Corunna. The Cavaliers had two runners qualify for the state meet as Evie Wright finished third (19:04.38) and Lilly Evans raced sixth (19:36.85).
Heid said Wright and Evans came through.
“In the girls race Evie Wright and Lilly Evans ran great tactical races,” Heid said. “ They both ran their best times of the year while qualifying for the state finals next week. The girls team finished fifth with several girls overcoming injuries to finish the season on a positive note.”
Owosso’s best runner was Emma Johnson who finished 27th with a time of 21:40.54. Emma Perry was 34th in 22:11.25.
Corunna finished fifth with 148 points, Owosso was right behind them in sixth with 190 points. Frankenmuth won the event with 52 points.
Even though the Owosso girls didn’t qualify for states, coach Brock Holtsclaw said he was still proud of his team’s performance.
“I’m satisfied with how we did today and I’m very excited about our future,” Holtsclaw said. “Next year I think is going to be a completely different result wise. This was kind of the building year—the prep and year next year is the year we’re going to start making some waves and I’m really excited about the way we’re moving forward.”
