OWOSSO — The Argus area is by no means devoid of softball talent. Most every local team has at least one or two players with a healthy helping of skill, but for the second year in a row there can be zero doubt as to who was the best, most valuable — whatever superlative you would care to attach, really — player in the bunch.
So, it’s no surprise that Owosso’s Macy Irelan has been selected as The Argus-Press All-Area Softball Player of the Year once again.
It’s just another feather in Irelan’s already overcrowded cap, and a relatively small one at that — at least when stacked up alongside some of the laurels she’s accumulated recently.
Just last week Irelan was named the best senior pitcher in the state of Michigan, capturing the 2022 Miss Softball award given out by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association.
It was an honor richly deserved. Irelan accumulated some impressive stats in the circle, flashing mitt-popping speed combined with refined control. She earned every Owosso decision this year but two, going 31-7 (the Trojans finished 32-7-1). In 229.2 innings she struck out a whopping 414 batters while walking just 50, for an earned run average of 1.43.
Numbers like that could easily be described as “mind-boggling,” and maybe they would be … if Irelan hadn’t posted similar numbers (37-3, 487 Ks, 42 walks) as a junior while spearheading the Trojans’ 2021 state title run.
If that was all she did, she’d still be impossible to deny come awards time, but that’s only the half of it — Irelan was also a mean presence in the batter’s box.
As a hitter, the senior stroked a .559 average, with a school-record 76 hits and a school-record 60 RBIs. They weren’t weak dribblers either. She jolted 21 doubles and eight home runs.
JoEllen Smith has coached Owosso the past 39 seasons — giving her plenty of context for such statements — wasn’t shy in anointing Irelan as the best player she’s ever coached, noting that she’s had her way with Trojan record books despite missing a full year to COVID.
“Macy is an outstanding softball player both offensively and defensively,” Smith said. “She is the best overall player I have coached. Her work ethic and dedication to year round training has truly impressed me. The (records) that are truly amazing are the career records she broke in her three years. Her career strike outs and wins are amazing. Can’t imagine what they would be if she had played four years."
Irelan is listed as having 11 OHS records in all — six pitching and five batting.
If there is one record Irelan is most proud of, it’s the career strikeout record. She struck out 1,157 batters total, obliterating the former record of 858 career strikeouts that Maegan Jodway set when her high school concluded in 2018.
Other notable records include: most career wins (86), most home runs (14) and most doubles (55).
Irelan said if there is one area she improved on the most as a player, it was her ability to come back as a pitcher from a loss.
“I think it was my ability to mentally come back after, I guess, a beating,” Irelan said. “Because we lost two games to Clio but I feel my final game with them, I was mentally tough and I did my research and I just kind of learned the game. I focused on my skills but I just learned the game and I learned their batters and I guess my softball I.Q. improved.”
Owosso shared the Flint Metro League Stars Division title with Clio, as each went 17-3 in league play. But one final showdown was needed to determine who would finish first and earn the right to face Flint Metro League Stripes champion Linden in a crossover game to determine the overall Flint Metro League champion.
Owosso downed the Mustangs 9-3 in that final head-to-head clash. Irelan struck out 15 while going the distance in the win.
“I think that was my favorite game, the last Clio game,” Irelan said. “We were going back and forth with each other, emotionally and physically.”
The Trojans then beat Linden 9-2 to sew up the league crown. Unfortunately, the team’s attempt to secure back-to-back state championships petered out a lot sooner than they would have liked, with a 4-0 loss to Jackson Northwest in their regional opener.
Owosso mustered just one hit against another outstanding pitcher in Northwest’s Nevaeh Ingram, giving the Trojans a chance to appreciate what it must have been like for their opponents all year. Northwest went on to defeat Chelsea in the regional finals, 2-0.
“Both of those teams, that were in the finals, were very talented and were ranked and I feel like, we didn’t have the confidence level that we had last year,” Irelan said. “We just happened to come across a very talented team. And I was happy with how the season played out. We had our ups and downs but we worked through them. And at the end, we still felt like a family. So it was fun.”
With her high school career in the books, Irelan can look forward to a college. She’s set to play for Kent State University.
2022 Argus-Press All-Area Softball Team
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Macy Irelan, Owosso, P
Irelan, Michigan’s Miss Softball (along with Allen Park shortstop Madi Ramey) was a dominating pitcher again in her senior season. The Trojan standout — a Division 2 first-team all-state selection and unanimous first-teamer in the Flint Metro League — compiled a 31-7 won-loss record and a 1.43 earned run average over 229.2 innings, striking out 414 and walking just 50. Irelan was also a school-record setting hitter, slashing 76 hits and driving in 60 runs. She holds several career records at Owosso including most pitching wins (86), most strikeouts (1,157), most home runs (14) and most doubles (55).
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers
Addyson Buchin, Laingsburg
The freshman righthander compiled a 2.05 earned run average over 102 1/3 innings, striking out 136 and walking just 21. She gave up 30 earned runs and crafted a 13-6 won-loss record. Buchin was a second-teamer in the CMAC and also captured All-District and All-Region honors. In the box, Buchin batted .468 with 52 hits, 37 RBIs and 15 doubles, helping the Wolfpack reach the D3 regional finals.
Kailey Cataline, Laingsburg
Forming a solid 1-2 punch with Buchin, Cataline posted a 13-1 record with a 3.26 earned run average. Cataline struck out 64 and walked 27 in 77 1/3 innings. She gave up 36 earned runs. The Wolfpack captured CMAC honorable mention honors along with All-District distinction. The senior also played the third base position and batted .345 with 29 hits and 21 RBIs.
Position Players
Jersey Hemgesberg, New Lothrop, utility
Named a first-team Division 3 all-stater as a utility player, Hemgesberg ranked second in area hits with 68 was third in area RBIs with 58 and ranked fourth in batting average at .562. While her primary position was third base, Hemgesberg was also a solid hurler, compiling a record of 10-7 with 104 strikeouts and 59 walks. Her efforts helped the Hornets to MMAC and district titles.
Hailey Rolfe, Chesaning, CF
Rolfe, junior, was named a D3 honorable mention all-state selection. In a non-Irelan world, she would have had a sturdy argument for POY honors, leading the area in batting average with a torrid .687 mark. The MMAC first-teamer set a school record with nine homers this season. Stellar in the field, Rolfe made just one error all season. Over the past two seasons, has made just one error in 62 chances.
Hailey Bila, Laingsburg, CF
Bila, who is committed to play next season at Michigan State University, led the area in home runs with 14 and runs-batted-in with 72. Another contender for non-Irelan POY, Bila pulled the most astonishing feat of any area player this season, hitting two grand slams in one inning vs. Webberville on May 19. Overall Bila batted .534 with seven doubles and eight triples to go with her four-baggers. A sure-handed fielder, Bila was a first-team All-CMAC, All-Region and All-District player.
Brynne Birchmeier, New Lothrop, 2B
Birchmeier was a D3 all-state honorable mention and first-team all-MMAC player for the Hornets. The sophomore batted .534 with 55 hits, 39 RBIs and had an on-base percentage of .590 this season. She earned all-district and all-region honors in the postseason.
Isabel Henige, New Lothrop, C
The senior catcher batted .541 with 54 hits, 36 RBIs and a .594 on base percentage. The first-team All-MMAC , All-District and All-Region selection, threw out 11 of 14 base stealers this season. Like Birchmeier, Henige was a D3 all-state honorable mention.
Jaden Zakoor, Byron, SS
An all-MMAC first-teamer, Zakoor batted .637 this season — second best in the area. In total she had 58 hits, including nine triples, and drove in 23 runs.
Ashley Bila, Laingsburg, SS
Bila, a sophomore, captured first-team all-CMAC, all-district and all-region recognition. She ranked third in the area in batting average at .623 and was third in hits with 66. Bila had 24 stolen bases and 30 RBIs.
Ella Kloeckner, Perry, C/OF
Kloeckner was a unanimous first team all-star in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference as well as a unanimous first-team all-district and all-region player. Kloeckner batted .510 with 51 hits and 46 RBIs. Her .510 batting average ranked ninth in the area. Her 46 RBIs tied for fourth.
Maddisyn Miller, Ovid-Elsie, C
Miller batted .495 on the season which ranked 10th best in the area. She slugged 52 hits and drove in 51 runs, which was good for fourth in the area. Her on-base percentage was .569 and her fielding percentage was .950.
Jamie Maier, Owosso, SS
Maier, a unanimous first-team selection in the Flint Metro League, batted .397 with 50 hits including seven homers and 41 RBIs. Maier ranked sixth in the area in RBIs and fourth in home runs, with seven.
Abi Beem, Morrice, IF
The Oriole senior captain batted .492 with an on-base percentage of .692. She drove in 32 runs with 34 hits while walking 25 times and stealing 24 bases. Beem captured first-team all-GAC Blue — which Morrice won handily — honors all-district and all-region honors.
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers
Delaney Gross, New Lothrop
Gross fashioned a 15-5 won-loss record, capturing first-team all-MMAC honors while striking out 94 and walking 44. The sophomore’s earned run average was 3.95.
Sara Austin, Perry
Austin, a freshman, delivered an 11-4 won-loss record and was a first-team all-GLAC performer. In 90 1/3 innings, she struck out 137 and walked 50, giving up 60 earned runs.
Position Players
Jade Garske, Durand, 3B
The Railroader senior was named to the MMAC first team. She batted .474 with an on-base percentage of .617. She had 37 hits including eight doubles and five home runs.
Sydney Wyzga, Morrice, OF
The senior batted .474 with an on-base percentage of .613. She drove in 20 runs and drew 21 walks.
Olivia Burt, Ovid-Elsie, SS
Burt produced a batting average of .471 with 40 hits and 32 RBIs. She had two home runs.
Alexis Hart-Butcher, Ovid-Elsie, utility
Hart-Butcher batted .457 with 32 hits and 22 RBIs.
Ashland Particka, Ovid-Elsie, OF
Particka lined 43 hits and maintained a .448 batting average for the Marauders. She drove in 37 runs and had 28 stolen bases.
Kira Patrick, Corunna, OF
A second-team All-Flint Metro League player and all-district selection, Patrick batted .440 with 35 hits and an on-base percentage of .547. She had four home runs and 22 RBIs.
Victoria Henige, New Lothrop, DH/U
The freshman was a first-teamer in the MMAC, as well as an all-district and all-region performer, batting .435 with 30 hits, 21 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .541.
Zora Brewer, Morrice, IF
Despite missing eight games, Brewer still led Morrice in batting average with a .647 clip. She lined 33 hits, drove in 18 runs and stole 17 bases and was an all-conference player.
Jolene Nash, Ovid-Elsie, first base
Nash delivered a .425 batting average for the Marauders. She lined 34 hits and drove in 29 runs.
Kendall Anderson, Owosso, OF
A unanimous first-team outfielder in the Flint Metro League, Anderson was also an all-district and all-region player. The Trojans’ co-MVP, Anderson batted .339 with 41 hits and 26 RBIs.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jana L’Esperance, Byron
Emerey Robinson, Durand
Olivia Winans, Perry
Sydney Somers, Owosso
Hannah Cooper, Chesaning
Madison Wagner, Laingsburg
Amaya Brown, New Lothrop
Marissa Rombach, New Lothrop
Ashlyn Orr, New Lothrop
Jordyn Lawrence, Durand
Gabby Motz, Laingsburg
Rain Tharnish, Perry
Madison Ralston, Perry
Lexi Hemker, Owosso
