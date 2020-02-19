CORUNNA — The first-ever Shiawassee County Firefighters Memorial 9-Pin No-Tap Bowling Tournament is set for 1 p.m. March 15 at Riverbend Bowl and Lounge, 1001 N. Shiawassee St.
All proceeds will go toward building the Firefighters Memorial in Corunna’s McCurdy Park.
The event will feature a 50/50 raffle, jackpots, a silent auction and a mystery score to help honor three fallen firefighters. Contact Travis Schneider (989) 413-2632, Erick Mogg (989) 721-1392 or Ross Stanley (989) 666-1551 for more information.
