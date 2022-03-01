ELSIE — Owosso opened the Division 2 district tournament at Ovid-Elsie with a convincing 57-33 victory Monday over Mt. Morris.
Sophomore forward Peyton Spicer scored 19 points with 11 rebounds for the Trojans (6-15). Senior guard Kendall Anderson scored 12 points with eight rebounds, five steals and five assists and sophomore guard Lexi Hemker scored 10 points.
Owosso punched its ticket into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. district semifinals against Chesaning (15-5).
Owosso, able to consistently beat the Panthers downcourt for fastbreak buckets, was comfortably ahead the enitre night, leading 30-14 by halftime and 40-22 after three quarters. It was the type of district opener Owosso coach Jeremy Dwyer was looking for.
“We knew we could catch them off guard in the first half,” Dwyer said. “That was put in yesterday. We wanted to run on them. We wanted to attack them in the middle of the key. In the first half, the girls executed that flawlessly. We got the ball into Spicer on the block and got them in foul trouble … It took them right out of the game.”
Spicer was able to drive hard inside and either score or get to the free-throw line; she finished 7-for-12 from the charity stripe. She scored nine points in the first quarter and 13 in the first half.
“Coach just told me to be aggressive and take every opportunity I had to get some points for our team,” Spicer said. “I think that this is a good way to go into our next game and we’re definitely ready.”
Dwyer said Spicer’s aggressiveness on offense was great to see.
“She’s been coming on and she’s battled a knee injury in the middle of the season so I think she feels more comfortable,” Dwyer said. “She’s starting to attack more.”
Anderson was another focal point for Owosso. The senior has excelled in several areas all season and that all-around game was on display Monday, Dwyer said.
“We ask that girl to do everything — from handling the ball to rebounds, she scores and be our voice,” he said. “I told her at halftime, this is the best you’ve played all season. You have complete control in every facet right now.”
Anderson said the idea was for Owosso to push the ball upcourt on the Panthers and try to capitalize on Owosso’s superior speed.
“We knew we could outrun this team,” Anderson said. “We needed a win so bad. The ending of our regular seasoon wasn’t as we planned and we needed a win to start the postseason off right. All of our fastbreak opportunities were off of steals. So our defense definitely led to a lot of our offense tonight.”
Wednesday’s matchup against Chesaning is a rematch of last year’s first round of districts. The Trojans downed the Indians 38-37, breaking a seven-year postseason winless drought.
“I’m excited,” Anderson said. “I’m hoping for the same outcome.”
OWOSSO SCORING: Lily Usher 0 3-4 3, Lexi Hemker 5 0-2 10, Grace Perry 1 0-2 2, Reese Thayer 2 1-8 5, Kendall Anderson 5 2-5 12, Sydney Somers 1 0-2 2, Peyton Spicer 6 7-12 19, Jamie Maier 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 12-35 57.
MT. MORRIS SCORING: Ja’Nae Branch 7 4-8 21, Princess Tate 3 0-2 6. Totals 11 8-20 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.