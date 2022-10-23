NEW LOTHROP — Carley Martin, despite being only 5-feet-6 inches tall, is a leaper who packs a powerful punch at the outside hitter position.
This week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week is the 2022 kills leader for the New Lothrop volleyball team, which has crafted a 22-11 overall record and a 5-1 mark in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Martin has totaled 286 kills this season alone and boasts 852 kills in her four-year varsity career. The senior has also contributed 37 aces and 188 digs this fall and New Lothrop head coach Jill Severn said Martin’s leadership and love of the game have rubbed off on teammates.
“She plays with a tenacity and she never stops,” Severn said. “If you watch her on the court, she doesn’t take a play off. My daughter has even said that she just loves watching Carley play because there will be a ball that looks like it’s going to hit the ground and then all of a sudden she’s just there and the ball gets up. She’s just got a fight in her. And it’s awesome to watch and it sparks our whole team and gets everybody going.”
Martin is someone who makes opponents pay for underestimating her.
“I think most people would say she’s undersized for an outside hitter,” Severn said. “But her athleticism and just her power makes up for that.”
Martin said that leadership has been an obvious focus in her senior season.
“I feel like I’m just trying to continue being a leader … pushing the team as a group,” Martin said.
On an individual level, she’s worked on shining up her defensive skills.
“I would say my biggest improvement this year would be on defense,” she said. “(Getting better at digs, just paying more attention, and putting my body more on the line this year.”
The Hornets’ hopes of capturing a Mid-Michigan Athletic Conference championship were severely hurt this past week.
New Lothrop collided with Mt. Morris in a battle of MMAC unbeatens Tuesday but the Hornets lost in five sets — 20-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 15-10.
Martin had a team-high 13 kills in that match. She said it was a hard loss to accept but felt her crew gave its all.
“I mean we played our hardest but we did end up falling short a little bit,” Martin said. “I think that we’re not too disappointed. We played really well and it felt like we really came together as a group. We didn’t make too many unneccesary errors.”
She said the team still has some more goals it wants to reach as the district tournament is just around the corner. And here is no telling how far the team could go.
“We want to go all the way but we’ll take it as it goes,” Martin said.
Martin captured first-team All-MMAC recognition last season and was a second-team all-leaguer as a sophomore.
When asked about the team’s biggest strength, the senior did not hesitate.
“I think our biggest strength is communication,” Martin said.
The team also brings experience to the table, she said.
“We have five seniors and all five are in the starting line-up,” Martin said.
Martin said that New Lothrop’s MMAC performances have been strong and the team finished second in the Owosso Invitational. But she said she is hoping the team has saved its best for the final part of the season.
The Hornets were slated to compete in the Williamston Tournament this past weekend before battling at Durand Tuesday in its final league match-up. New Lothrop will compete at the Saginaw Swan Valley Quad Oct. 27 before hosting a Division 3 district tournament Nov. 1-5.
New Lothrop will battle visiting Montrose in a first-round district test Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.
Martin is still undecided on what college she will attend next year. She said she is leaning toward majoring in nursing.
When asked if she plans on continuing her volleyball career at the collegiate level, Martin said that question is still unanswered.
“I’m thinking about it — but I haven’t yet decided if that’s the route I’m going to take yet,” Martin said.
Her cumulative grade point average is 3.8 and Martin is a member of the National Honor Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.