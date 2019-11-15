As I watched the Detroit Lions crumble down the stretch against a woeful Chicago Bears team Sunday afternoon — further cementing the likelihood that the boys in Honolulu blue will miss the postseason once more — a tough realization came to mind: The roar is far from being restored.
But that sentiment, unfortunately, applies to not only the Lions, but to the state of professional sports in Detroit as a whole.
The Tigers, fresh off a season that saw them lose 114 games — their worst mark since 2003 — haven’t sniffed the postseason since 2014, and frankly, the team has shown little in the way of progress during this “rebuilding” period.
The Red Wings, a franchise that once made 25 consecutive playoff runs from 1990-91 to 2015-16, currently struggle to contend in the NHL’s Eastern Conference, lacking a strong defensive core that has them tied for last place (entering Thursday night) with the Ottawa Senators.
And the Pistons, the Motor City’s most recent playoff contender — the team was swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round last season — have been bitten by the injury bug, as key pieces Derrick Rose, Blake Griffin and Reggie Jackson have all missed considerable time early in the 2019-20 campaign.
Despite the harsh reality in Detroit, there is reason for hope this week if you’re an area sports fan, as both the New Lothrop Hornets and the Morrice Orioles are continuing their playoff campaigns. New Lothrop will host Pewamo-Westphalia, a team the Hornets beat 26-14 last season en route to a Division 7 state title. Morrice, fresh off a victory against Deckerville, will look to continue its path to back-to-back championships on the road against Colon. If you ask me, don’t count out Kendall Crockett’s Orioles.
Morrice (10-1) at Colon (11-0)
A late regular season loss to Crystal Falls Forest Park on Oct. 18 was exactly what Morrice needed. Head coach Kendall Crockett echoed that sentiment last week after his Orioles beat Deckerville 54-20, saying the loss prepared the team for the physicality of the postseason. Though I had my own personal doubts about the Orioles on the road last week, their decisive victory has me buying in. I’ll take the defending state champs ... Morrice 24, Colon 12.
Kingston (9-2) at Suttons Bay (11-0)
Kingston lost its season opener to Morrice 42-0. Though the team has certainly rebounded, reaching the semifinals, I have a hard time thinking they can get it done on the road ... Suttons Bay 34, Kingston 28.
Pewamo-Westphalia (11-0) at New Lothrop (11-0)
In the post game huddle after last week’s 42-7 victory over Beaverton, New Lothrop head coach Clint Galvas told his team that the Pewamo-Westphalia film would be ready for them as soon as they leave the lockeroom. I have no doubt Galvas will have the Hornets ready for tonight, and with the home crowd behind them, New Lothrop will oust P-W for a second consecutive season ... New Lothrop 28, Pewamo-Westphalia 17.
Traverse City St. Francis (8-3) at Iron Mountain (11-0)
Though Iron Mountain is undefeated heading into its matchup against the Gladiators, the team has struggled to get past the second round of the playoffs in recent years. I think this year is when they finally get over the hump. I’ll take the Mountaineers at home in a close one ... Iron Mountain 27, Traverse City St. Francis 21.
Montrose (10-1) at Monroe St. Mary (9-1)
When in doubt in the playoffs, you have to roll with the home team. Despite a strong season, Montrose will be hanging up its cleats after this one ... Monroe St. Mary 31, Montrose 24.
Swan Valley (8-3) at Almont (11-0)
After losing to Frankenmuth 23-20 on Sept. 27, Swan Valley made the right adjustments to defeat the Eagles last week 21-7. For that reason, I’m taking the Vikings on the road over Almont ... Swan Valley 24, Almont 20.
Freeland (9-2) at Kingsley (11-0)
The Rams will take this one at home, comfortably ... Kingsley 42, Freeland 24.
Flint Powers Catholic (9-2) at Notre Dame Prep (10-1)
Notre Dame beat a tough Ortonville Brandon team 54-40 last week, while Flint Powers could barely escape Fowlerville 13-12. Given the momentum, I’ll take the Fighting Irish at home ... Notre Dame Prep 35, Flint Powers 24.
DeWitt (9-2) at Edwardsburg (11-0)
Edwardsburg, a perennial powerhouse in the southwest Michigan area and a defending state champion, will bring DeWitt’s impressive playoff run to an end tonight. But it will be in a close one ... Edwardsburg 27, DeWitt 24.
Michigan State at Michigan (-13.5)
Despite Michigan State’s horrendous collapse against Illinois at home last week, I expect Mark Dantonio’s team to come out strong in Ann Arbor as they try to save his job. The Spartans will keep things close in the first half, feeding off the energy of the rivalry, but — as they did last week — Michigan State will once again implode in the second half as Don Brown’s defense proves to be too much. The Wolverines will hang onto Paul Bunyan ... Michigan 35, Michigan State 17.
Minnesota at Iowa (-2.5)
Although Kinnick Stadium is often where promising teams suffer a season-altering collapse, I think P.J. Fleck’s Golden Gophers are for real. It’ll be close, but the team from the land of 10,000 lakes will roll out of Iowa City with a victory ... Minnesota 31 Iowa 27.
Cowboys (-2.5) at Lions
Regardless of whether or not Matthew Stafford starts at quarterback for the Lions, the team’s defense won’t be able to stop the bleeding against the Cowboys. Dallas back on track in this one while Detroit kisses its postseason chances goodbye ... Cowboys 28, Lions 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.