ELSIE — St. Johns topped Ovid-Elsie, 2-0, in nonconference action Monday, outshooting the Marauders 12-3.
Ava Bates made 10 saves for the Marauders, who fell to 8-3-1.
St. Johns improved to 4-5 overall.
“We came out strong and controlled play early on but after a quick counter and goal by St. Johns, we became deflated and never seemed to recover,” Ovid-Elsie coach Craig Thelen said. “Our defense did a good job of blocking a lot of shots and Ava Bates did a wonderful job in net.”
Goodrich 8, Owosso 0
GOODRICH — Goodrich topped Owosso, 8-0, Monday.
The Martians held a 37-1 advantage in shots on goal with Trojan goalkeeper Lily Usher making 16 saves.
“While our fullbacks made a number of important clearances, Klaver, Perry, Savage and Harris continue to step up with physical play on the back line,” said Owosso coach Chris Bird.
