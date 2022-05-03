NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop senior Brady Birchmeier put on a home-run hitting clinic Monday, crunching four total — including three in the nightcap — of an 18-3, 23-0 sweep of Montrose.
In Game 2, Birchmeier — normally a right-handed batter — swatted a two-run homer and a solo shot. Then, switch-hitting from the left side, he hammered a grand slam to right field to cap his day.
“He doesn’t switch hit very often,” New Lothrop coach Ben Almasy said. “But this one was right down the right field line.”
Birchmeier tagged a three-run homer in the first game and now has seven for the season.
“He’s ahead of last year’s pace for home runs,” Almasy said of Birchmeier, who clubbed 15 last spring. “His college coaches (from Bowling Green State) were on hand today, so he had some extra incentive.”
Cannan Cromwell had three hits, including two triples and three RBIs, in Game 1 for New Lothrop (13-1, 6-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Birchmeier and Ty Olson combined to pitch a three-hitter over three innings.
In Game 2, Grayson Orr pitched two innings and gave up one hit for the win. He struck out three.
New Lothrop was coming off an 18-2 victory at Mt. Morris Saturday. Alex Henige pitched four innings with seven strikeouts, allowing just one earned run. Birchmeier and Orr each swatted three hits and drove in three runs.
O-E sweeps LakeVille
OTISVILLE — Ovid-Elsie swept LakeVille, 7-1 and 12-2, Monday to improve to 6-6 overall and 4-2 in the MMAC.
Corbyn Janes struck out six and walked three in the opener, throwing all seven innings. Janes also batted 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Caven Brooks, Jake Bowen and Hayden Pontack all had two hits.
In the nightcap, the Marauders won in three innings on the 10-run mercy rule. Bowen and Perrien Rasch each went 2-for-3. Rasch and Janes drove in two runs apiece.
Collin Vieth pitched the first two innings for the Marauders. He gave up two runs on two hits. Dominic Wilkinson pitched the final inning, allowing no runs and no hits.
Corunna takes two from Brandon
ORTONVILLE — Corunna swept Ortonville Brandon Monday, 12-2 in five innings and 5-0 in seven innings.
Logan Vowell pitched Corunna (7-9, 5-5 Flint Metro League) to the first win, yielding two runs on three hits in five innings. Vowell struck out five and walked one.
Jaden Herrick, Corbin Reed and Braden Andrejack each had two hits for Corunna. Colby Ardelean drove in three runs while Andrejack, Braylon Socia and Decklan Davis all drove in two.
Reed then pitched a four-hit shutout over seven innings for Corunna. Reed struck out three with no walks.
Corunna scored three runs in the first inning and added single runs in the fourth and sixth.
Herrick had three hits, including a triple and drove in a run. Collin Thompson lined two hits, including a double, and drove in a run.
Byron sweeps Mt. Morris
BYRON — Billy Bailey homered, doubled, drove in four runs and also captured the pitching win as Byron blanked Mt. Morris 6-0 Monday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Matt Johnson also had two hits for the Eagles. Bailey pitched five innings and allowed no runs on two hits. He struck out seven and walked one.
Tyler Hermann pitched two innings and gave up no runs and one hit with four strikeouts.
The Eagles won the second game, 5-4, with Hermann capturing the win. He worked 4 2/3 innings, yielding one run on three hits. He struck out six.
Johnson had one hit and two RBIs for Byron.
