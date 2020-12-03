ALL-AREA BOYS SOCCER: Byron senior Matthew Williams repeats as Player of Year

BYRON — Matthew Williams is the all-time leading scorer in Byron boys soccer history.
Williams, who racked up 103 goals and 39 assists in his decorated four-year varsity career, continued to deliver instant offense even during the COVID-19 pandemic. He scored 23 goals with 10 assists as a senior forward and he has repeated as Argus-Press All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Williams — a Division 4 All-State honorable mention selection — keyed a 15-3-1 season for Byron, which included a 6-1-1 record in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. Byron’s bid for its first district title in the six-year history of the program was denied by Charyl Stockwell Academy, 1-0, in the Division 4 district championship game at Dansville.
While Williams’ ability to use either foot, as well as his head, to give opponents a collective headache, the senior seemed to get even better with his passing ability this season, according to Byron head coach/father Greg Williams.
“I think that one thing that is overlooked with Matt is that he is unselfish with the ball,” Greg Williams said. “He’s been one of the top two or three assist-getters every year. And for a scorer, that’s not always common. You’d think he would get all of his points in goals but this year, he dished off 10 assists, which is second on the team. I think that’s overlooked a lot.”
Matthew Williams agreed with that assessment looking back on the shortened season.
“I was more unselfish this year,” the senior said. “I had less goals, but I thought I passed more to the rest of the team.”
Williams’ most outstanding game had to be his five-goal eruption in a 5-4 overtime victory over Bath during a first-round Division 4 district matchup at Eagle Stadium in Byron.
Byron trailed 4-1 before Williams, who had scored once in the first half, added more in the second half — including a penalty kick to force overtime with 1:33 left in regulation. Williams then scored with 8:11 left in overtime on an assist from Nick Hormann.
Williams did not play every game for the Eagles; he had to weather a two-week COVID-19 quarantine. But he was still the hands-down leader in scoring in the area.
Williams set the single-season scoring record at Byron last season, when he scored 32 times with nine assists. He had 31 goals as a sophomore and 14 assists. As a freshman, Williams tallied 17 goals and six assists.
All told, Williams averaged 1.5 goals per game over that four-year span. He was a two-time All-Stater heading into this season. This year’s All-State teams had not yet been announced.
Williams said he has not decided what his future will be in terms of college choice or major.
One thing is certain — he will be missed by the Eagles next season.
The Argus-Press 2020
Boys All-Area Soccer Team
Player of the Year
Matthew Williams, Byron
The Byron senior forward scored an area-best 23 goals with 10 assists this season, racking up 103 goals and 39 assists over his four-year varsity career. The three-time All-Stater was a first-team selection in the MMAC.
First Team
Jackson Thornton, Ovid-Elsie
Thornton, an Ovid-Elsie senior striker, scored 14 goals with two assists for the 9-3-1 Marauders, who crafted a 7-0-1 record in the MMAC en route to its fifth straight league title. Thornton was named a first-team selection in the MMAC.
Cam Salas, Laingsburg
The senior forward registered a team-high 13 goals with four assists for the Wolfpack.
Justin Frye, Byron
The junior midfielder had 10 goals and 11 assists in 19 games. The team captain was a first-teamer in the MMAC.
James Miller, Byron
The junior midfielder scored 10 goals with seven assists. He played center midfield both in attacking and holding all season. He was named a first-team all-leaguer.
Kade Clone, Laingsburg
The senior forward scored eight goals with two assists in 2020.
Nate Reser, Ovid-Elsie
The senior goalie boasted a 1.08 goals against average. He was a first-team selection in the MMAC.
Codey Harlan, Chesaning
The sophomore center back headed up the Indians’ defense as he patroled a key spot on the field. Harlan was named to the MMAC first team.
Ben Nebo, Durand
Nebo, a senior midfielder, led the Railroaders in both scoring, with four goals, and in assists, with six. Nebo was named to the MMAC first team.
Camren Cuthbert, Ovid-Elsie
The senior midfielder was credited with four goals and seven assists this season. He was named to the MMAC first-team unit.
Colin Fluharty, Ovid-Elsie
The junior defender was a big part of the Marauders’ defensive wall. He was voted a first-team selection in the MMAC.
Hawkins Whitehead, Byron
The junior center defender led the Eagles defense that held opposing teams to under one goal per game. He was a first-team all-leaguer.
Honorable Mention
Billy Bailey, Byron, Jr., GK
Dylan Hulliberger, Laingsburg, So., MF
Tyler Hufnagel, Owosso, So., Def.
Hunter Babcock, Owosso, So., F
Joshua Swender, Ovid-Elsie, Sr., W
Evan Burr, Durand, Jr., GK
Charles DeWeese, Owosso, Jr., U
Luke Tuller, Corunna, Jr., MF
Fletcher Johnson, Corunna, Jr., D
Noah Fahey, Ovid-Elsie, Sr., MF
Nick Hormann, Byron, Sr., MF
Hunter Helka, Byron, Sr., D
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.