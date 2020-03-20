The Mid-Michigan Activities Conference boys and girls all-league basketball teams were dominated by local athletes.
The girls first team was exclusively made up of area players. Byron (Sarah Marvin, Makayla Clement) and Chesaning (Sidnee Struck, Haylei Drope) were each represented by two players. The first team was rounded out by Ovid-Elsie’s Lauren Barton and New Lothrop’s Brooke Wenzlick.
Making second team were Raegan Forgie and Haley Hooley (Byron); Kennedy Pawloski and Jordyn Lawrence (Durand); and Ovid-Elsie’s Caitlyn Walter. Honorable mentions were Jordyn Bishop (Chesaning); Makayla Lienau and Madison Wheeler (New Lothrop); and Madison Cunningham of Ovid-Elsie.
For the boys, Ovid-Elsie’s 1-2 punch of Justin Moore and Shayne Loynes headlined the first team. Chesaning’s Rae-Quonn Parham, Byron’s Josh Green and New Lothrop’s Avery Moore were also first-teamers.
All but one slot on the second team went to area players: Braden Hoffman (Byron); Imari Hall (Chesaning); Jaylen Jones (Durand); Luke Birchmeier (New Lothrop); and Aaron Hurst (Ovid-Elsie).
Honorable mentions were Jacob Huhn (Byron); Jack Skaryd (Chesaning); Chandler Cleveland and Kyle Winslow (Durand); and Ty Kohlmann (New Lothrop).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.