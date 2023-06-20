Two area high school baseball players have been voted first-team All-Staters in Division 3.
Laingsburg pitcher Ty Randall and Chesaning first baseman Nash Wendling were both accorded first-team All-State honors in Division 3 by the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association, it was announced Monday.
Perry infielder Joey McGraw-Allen has been voted a Division 3 second-team All-Stater.
Randall broke four school records this season including pitching wins in a season (11), most strikeouts thrown in a season (135), most hits in a season (53) and most runs-batted-in in a season (47). Randall compiled an 11-3 won-loss record and a 1.313 earned run average. He helped No. 7-ranked Laingsburg post a 25-10 team record of and a berth in the regional semifinals.
Randall batted .477 with 12 doubles and five triples. He stole 22 bases and played shortstop when not pitching.
Wendling helped Chesaning capture Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and Division 3 district championships. The junior set a school record with 50 RBIs this season with a .505 batting average, 53 hits and 12 doubles. He struck out just three times and added 16 stolen bases. He already owns career school records for hits (135), doubles (32) and still has one more year of high school baseball ahead of him.
McGraw-Allen, a junior, batted .489 with 46 hits, 54 runs, nine doubles, three triples and 46 stolen bases.
