BAY CITY — Durand’s girls tennis team defeated Bay City John Glenn 5-3 Tuesday in its final dual meet before Thursday’s MHSAA regionals.
Emma Warren won at third singles for the Railroaders. Warren defeated Ryann Engelberts, 6-0, 6-2. Mia Coleman topped Lauren Gallagher 6-2, 6-4 at No. 4 singles.
Durand won three of the four doubles encounters. Maddy Stebbins and Jillian Reddy, at second doubles, downed Elyse Cnudde and Zandria Facundo 6-3, 6-2. Third doubles players Raegan Taylor and Julia Burk topped Cayla Cataline and Elizabeth Gurski 6-0, 6-0.
Chloe Whitney and Ashlynn Duffey of Durand won at fourth doubles, defeating Samantha Brooks and Makala Gougeon 6-0, 6-3.
The Railroaders were coming off a 5-2 victory at Waterford Kettering Monday. Durand received victories from Warre, Lilly Scripter and Macy Friend in singles play. Winning doubles matches were Stebbins and Reddy; Taylor and Burk; and Coleman and Whitney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.