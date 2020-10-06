WEBBERVILLE — Senior Maddie Diebler powered nine kills and the Morrice volleyball team defeated Webberville 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 Monday.
Morrice (4-1) also featured Ally Colthorp’s nine digs and four aces and Abi Beem’s 15 assists.
Katelyn Allen contributed three blocks, while Emma Valentine had two blocks and joined Macy BeGole with three kills.
Kenzie Doerner had six assists with Jordyn Cartier and Payton Gutting contributing six digs apiece.
