CORUNNA — Corunna junior guard Sydnie Gillett showed in Friday’s season opener that she’s well on the road to recovery.
Coming off of ACL surgery on her right leg, Gillett scored 22 points with seven rebounds while leading the Cavaliers to a 47-37 win over visiting Chesaning. Gillett scored 10 of her points in the fourth quarter to help the Cavaliers stave off Chesaning’s comeback attempt.
“I was cleared a month ago and I feel 100 percent right now,” Gillett said. “I’m just getting back and used to things. It’s been a while — it’s been about seven months since I’ve played.”
Corunna’s two first-team All-Area players from last season, Gillett and Ellie Toney, both sustained ACL tears and underwent surgeries. It is hoped that Toney can be cleared sometime in January.
“It was definitely weird (without Toney on the court),” said Gillett. “Some other teams might underestimate us but I think tonight we proved that we’re stronger than everyone thinks we are. We played really well as a team tonight.”
Gillett made three 3-pointers on the night while teammate Kira Patrick finished with nine points, all in the second half. Patrick fared 6-for-8 from the line. Jenna Bauman scored eight points with nine rebounds while shooting 5-for-6 from the free throw line. Gracie Crowe added four points and four rebounds.
Corunna finished 16-for-23 at the free throw line while Chesaning only converted 3-of-9 free throw attempts.
“Really in the second half, as a whole, we played a lot better,” said Corunna coach Ron Birchmeier. “There were some very nice, unselfish passes that were made and contributed to six to eight uncontested lay-ups for us.”
Chesaning, which trailed 16-11 at halftime and 29-20 after three quarters, featured 10-point scorers Lilian Skaryd and Kennedy McAlpine. Skaryd, a senior guard, added five steals and two assists. Avery Butcher scored eight points and joined McAlpine with two 3-pointers. Butcher and Hannah Oakes each had two steals.
“We only had 13 turnovers and I was pretty happy with that,” said Chesaning coach Steve Keck. “I was very happy with our energy. I thought we battled the whole game. You know, first game of the year, you don’t know what to expect coming out … We didn’t shoot very well. That was obvious. But you know what? I think we battled pretty hard.”
Both teams showed first-quarter jitters with several turnovers, closing out the frame tied 6-6. Gillett scored seven of her points in the second quarter, making a bucket with four seconds left in the first half to give the Cavaliers a 16-11 lead.
Chesaning opened the second half with a 3-pointer from McAlpine and a fastbreak lay-up from Skaryd to tie the contest at 16-apiece.
But the Cavaliers pulled away as Bauman made two free throws and Gillett sank a 3-pointer for a 21-16 edge. Patrick then made four straight free throws to make it a 25-18 game. Patrick closed the quarter with a 3-pointer with three seconds on the clock, giving Corunna a nine-point lead.
“I felt pretty good after halftime tonight,” Patrick said. “Before halftime I wasn’t feeling too good but after I got those free throws, it kind of kicked in.”
Chesaning came within four in the fourth quarter following Skaryd’s left-handed lay-up.
CORUNNA SCORING: BreOnna Woodruff 0 1-2 1, Kira Patrick 1 6-8 9, Jenna Bauman 1 5-6 8, Sydnie Gillett 9 1-2 22, Gracie Crowe 1 2-2 4, Olivia Lindsey 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 16-23 47.
CHESANING SCORING: Lilian Skaryd 4 2-3 10, Kennedy McAlpine 4 0-2 10, Hannah Oakes 1 0-0 2, Ava Devereaux 2 0-2 4, Avery Butcher 2 0-0 6, Charley Mahan 2 1-1 5. Totals 15 3-9 37.
