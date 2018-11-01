Autumn Severn and the Grand Rapids Community College volleyball teamwon the Michigan Community College Athletic Association championship for the sixth time in nine years Saturday, beating Oakland and Muskegon for the title.
Severn, a New Lothrop native, had 31 assists in the championship game against the Muskegon.
VOLLEYBALL
Alexis Snider, Lawrence Tech (Laingsburg) — Snider had one dig in a 3-2 win over Indiana Tech Saturday. She had two assists in a 3-0 win over Rochester Oct. 24.
Caitlyn Kane, Lake Superior State (Laingsburg) — Kane played one set Friday in a 3-2 loss to Northwood.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Bonnie Emmerling, Cleary University (Durand) — Emmerling suited up for the last time Saturday for Cleary, starting on defense in a 3-0 loss to Aquinas College. Emmerling started all 17 games in her senior season. The Cougars finished the season 7-9-1 overall
Chelsie Smith, Olivet College (Laingsburg/St. Johns HS) — Smith started and had one shot on goal in two games last week, a 2-0 loss to Calvin College Oct. 24 and a 1-0 defeat to Albion College Saturday in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament.
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Wilsey started in a pair of wins over IUPUI and Northern Kentucky on Friday and Monday, respectively. The latter matchup was the first game of the Horizon League tournament. Wilsey played all 90 minutes in both wins. The Golden Grizzlies will play Milwaukee today in the semifinals.
FOOTBALL
Tony Annese (Corunna) and Ryan Brady (Chesaning), Ferris State coaching staff — Annese and Brady’s second-ranked Bulldogs stayed unbeaten with a 38-28 win over Wayne State Saturday. Jayru Campbell’s 15-yard touchdown run with 8:56 to go in the third quarter gave Ferris the lead for good.
Quentin Taylor, Wayne State (New Lothrop) — Taylor made one tackle in the loss to Ferris.
Taylor Jackson, Kalamazoo College (Corunna) — Jackson had four tackles as Kalamazoo saw its bid for an unbeaten season end with a 21-17 loss Saturday at Olivet. The Hornets fell to 7-1 on the season.
Chris Luckhurst (Ovid-Elsie) and Jack Lawrence (Byron), Alma College — Luckhurst sarted at linebacker and made four tackles in a 52-23 loss Saturday to Hope College. Lawrence had one tackle.
Gavin Barnes, Saginaw Valley State (Owosso) — Barnes started at tight end Saturday and caught two passes for 30 yards in a 31-28 loss to rival Grand Valley State.
VOLLEYBALL
Meredith Norris, Michigan State (Corunna) — Norris played one set in Friday’s loss to Minnesota.
WRESTLING
Jack Thayer, Grand Valley State club team (Corunna) — Thayer is ranked 10th nationally by the National Collegiate Wrestling Association. He finished 2-1 with two pins at the Fall Brawl at Macomb Community College Oct. 28.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Matt Mignault, U-M Dearborn (New Lothrop) — Mignault had three points and two rebounds as UMD opened the season with a 70-53 loss Saturday to Holy Cross.
Beau LePage, Aquinas College (Durand) — LePage played one minute in a 77-61 loss Saturday to Spring Arbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.