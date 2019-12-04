NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop lost its girls basketball season opener 38-31 Tuesday to visiting Imlay City.
Brooke Wenzlick scored 16 points with four rebounds, three steals and two blocks for the Hornets, who led 15-13 at halftime.
The Spartans outscored New Lothrop 19-8 in the third quarter to take control.
“I thought we played well on the defensive side of the ball most of the game,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said. “There was a stretch towards the end of the third quarter where we didn’t close out and they hit a couple of big 3s. Our offense struggled to get going today, there are a lot of new faces and players learning new roles as we graduated six seniors who played a lot of minutes.”
Wenzlick shot 5-for-12 from the floor.
Frankenmuth 57, Corunna 39
FRANKENMUTH — Corunna lost 57-39 to Frankenmuth Tuesday in season-opening play.
Ellie Toney scored 14 points and Jenna Bauman scored 11 for the Cavaliers. Sydnie Gillett had 10 points.
Kelynn Kujat scored 14 points for Frankenmuth, which turned an eight-point lead into a 15-point cushion after three quarters.
Portland 53, Laingsburg 35
PORTLAND — Laingsburg fell to Portland 53-35 Tuesday in its basketball season opener.
No other details were available at press time.
Charlotte 43, Perry 33
PERRY — Charlotte turned back Perry, 43-33, Tuesday. No other information was available at press time.
IMLAY CITY 38, NEW LOTHROP 31
NEW LOTHROP (0-1): Brooke Wenzlick 5 5-6 16, Lauren Riley 1 0-0 3, Emily Gross 1 1-2 3, Madison Wheeler 0 4-6 4, Makayla Lieneau 2 1-2 5 Totals: 9 11-21 31.
Imlay City 4 9 19 6 — 38
New Lothrop 8 7 8 8 — 31
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 2 (Riley 1, Wenzlick 1) Rebounds: New Lothrop 22 (Caela Bushre 6, Wenzlick 4, Emily Gross 4); Total Fouls (Fouled out): New Lothrop 12; . Assists: New Lothrop 5 (Riley 1); Steals: New Lothrop 6 (Wenzlick 3, Riley 1); . Blocked Shots: New Lothrop 2 (Wenzlick); Turnovers: New Lothrop 17.
FRANKENMUTH 57, CORUNNA 39
CORUNNA (0-1): Jenna Bauman 4 1-1 11, Ellie Toney 6 1-3 14, Sydnie Gillett 3 2-2 10, Danielle French 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 4-6 39.
FRANKENMUTH (1-0): Kelynn Kujat 5 0-0 14, Emma Kerkau 4 1-4 10, Brooklynn Krawall 5 0-0 10, Lexi Boyke 4 0-0 8. Totals: 25 1-4 57.
Corunna 12 8 12 7 — 39
Frankenmuth 18 10 19 10 — 57
3-Point Goals: Frankenmuth 6 (Kujat 4, Emma Kerkau, Zoey Persails). Corunna 5 (Jenna Bauman 2, Sydnie Gillett 2, Ellie Toney). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Frankenmuth 8. Corunna 3.
