CORUNNA — Most of the time a 20-point, 10-rebound per game season is going to net you some serious player of the year consideration.
As a junior Corunna’s Ellie Toney averaged 21.6 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, yet she still managed to find herself playing second-fiddle to Sarah Marvin of Byron, a three-time All-Area POY who averaged 18.1 points, 12.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the best team in the area.
This year, however, Toney’s case would’ve been hard to deny even if Marvin weren’t off throwing shot and discus for Vanderbilt. The Cavalier 6-footer upped her scoring average to 23.5, kept her rebounds steady at 10.3 and dished out 4.4 assists and logged 2.2 steals per contest.
Her 400 total points — by far the most in the area — helped her blow by Alison Gross’s 23-year-old carer school scoring record; now it’ll be Toney’s 1,361 tally that future Cavs will try to best.
Toney’s accomplishments are made all the more impressive by the fact that she had her killer campaign in the aftermath of ACL and meniscus tears suffered in June — the recovery from which cost her the first four games of the season.
Toney suffered her injury in a scrimmage.
“I was going up for a layup and was jumped on,” she said.
The senior said the most difficult part of her recovery following a June 29 surgery, was the mental aspect. Toney said teammate Sydnie Gillett, who also tore an ACL and went through surgery a few months before she did, was also a big help in her recovery.
“Six months is a long time to be out of the sport and I’ve never dealt with a big injury like that,” she said. “Just knowing that I’d be able to come back stronger in my head was probably the hardest piece of it.”
The injury forced Toney — the 2020 All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year — miss all of the fall season. After sitting out most of the first month of basketball, she made a triumphant return Dec. 29 in a 62-55 loss in the Skipper’s Classic to Marysville, scoring 29 points.
“That game went really well for me — I didn’t have any problems with my knee; the only thing that was a struggle in the beginning was obviously getting into basketball shape,” Toney said.
Corunna went 1-3 to start the season without Toney, but finished 13-8 overall.
Her trials and tribulations made finally nabbing POY honors that much sweeter.
“It’s definitely exciting and it’s been a long road back,” Toney said. “To be able to come back and do everything that I’ve dreamed of doing, is really good to see.”
On the night Toney set the scoring record at Corunna, head coach Ron Birchmeier called Toney the complete package.
“She’s just a great basketball player — a great skilled basketball player — whether it’s inside, in the paint, or it’s on the outside shooting the 3,” Birchmeier said. “She’s just a great all-around offensive player — not only from a scoring perspective, but this year’s she’s really blossomed to be a passer to girls that are open. She sets them up by her penetration and she’s able to dish a pass to a girl who is open for easy layups.”
One of the keys to Toney’s scoring was her free-throw shooting ability. Toney shot 86.4 percent from the line, sinking 114 of 132 free throw attempts.
Toney also said her court vision improved — an unexpected positive from being out injured.
“I think my passing abilities definitely got a lot better,” Toney said. “I think that came from watching — from being sidelined for so long. You just see a lot more from the sidelines. Once I got back on the court I just felt that I knew where people were going to be at.”
For all her numbers, Toney found the most joy in team successes.
“The scoring record was quite an honor.” Toney said. “My overall highlight was beating Flushing. That was one of our big highlights during the season because they were the top team in the Flint Metro League (Stripes Division).”
Corunna beat Flushing 49-46 in a cross-over battle on Jan. 11. Toney scored a team-high 25 points in that clash.
There may have been more team successes to revel in, had it not been for more injury woes down the stretch.
“We had quite a few injuries,” Toney said. “We had Sydnie go down and be done (Feb. 18) and then I rolled my ankle the night before districts and Kira (Patrick) got hurt in the districts, too.”
Toney will continue her collegiate basketball career at Davenport University. She plans to major in nursing.
2022 All-Area Girls Basketball Team
Player of the Year
Ellie Toney, Corunna
With superior stats and a gritty injury comeback story, the Corunna senior’s Player of the Year case is pretty open and shut. This is Toney’s third straight All-Area first-team selection; she was also a second-teamer as a freshman. She finished her career as the fifth all-time leading scorer in county history.
Toney is the third Cavalier to win the award, joining 2001 Co-Player of the Year Jennifer Gross and Payton Birchmeier, who won it three times from 2012 to 2014. Corunna players have now won top honors five times, tying New Lothrop for the most of any school.
First Team
Sydnie Gillett, Corunna
The Corunna junior has formed a potent one-two punch with Toney ever since she first suited up for the Cavs. She has earned All-Area honors each year, getting her feet wet with second-team status as a freshman before making the A-squad in each of the past two seasons. She has also been a Flint Metro League first teamer thrice-running. In that time Gillett’s scoring average has zoomed up from the respectable 10.5 points per game she logged in 2019-2020, to a robust 18.3 — second in the area this year behind Toney’s 23.5.
An all-around contributor, Gillett averaged 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.9 steals per contest. Her value to the Cavaliers was apparent in her absence after she tore the ACL in her other knee in the fourth-to-last game of the season. In the first round of the district playoffs, Toney — playing with a tweaked ankle — couldn’t Batman-sans-Robin her way through a Flint Hamady team that a full-strength Corunna squad likely would have matched up well with.
Caitlyn Walter, Ovid-Elsie
The senior leader of the area’s winningest team, Walter spearheaded a magical season for Ovid-Elsie, which saw the Marauders go 21-2 overall and 14-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, en route to winning the school’s first conference title since 1984. Not content with mere regular season accomplishments, the Marauders won a district title on their own floor in the playoffs, ending another 38-year drought. In the midst of all of this Walter, a quick-trigger perimeter sniper, led her team in scoring with 14.6 points per game — with many of those points coming on an area-best 45 made 3-pointers. Walter was also active on the defensive end, logging an even three steals per.
This is her first All-Area first team selection, after appearing on the second team as a junior and earning an honorable mention as a sophomore. She was also an all-MMAC first-teamer for the second straight year. Walter finished her career tantalizingly close to becoming O-E’s first 1,000 point scorer since Jennifer Litomisky, who played from 1977-1980. Ultimately, Walter finished with 979.
Jordyn Lawrence, Durand
Another 2021 second-teamer making the leap, Lawrence was the straw that stirs the drink for Durand. Neutralizing the 5-foot-7 junior was the main objective for most opposing coaches when playing the Railroaders, but she still managed to score 14.8 points per game. She also averaged 3.5 steals, 3.5 rebounds and two assists. With 747 points to her name so far, Lawrence has a pretty good chance of becoming just the third Railroader to pass the 1,000-point career threshold. Another year like this one would certainly do the trick.
Alexis Miller, New Lothrop
The New Lothrop wing bypassed the All-Area second team, going from honorable mention to the top shelf in the exact opposite of a sophomore slump. Miller paced the MMAC runner-up Hornets with 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and one block per game. She demonstrated her versatility and athleticism by serving both as New Lothrop’s designated leaper on opening tips — despite standing just 5-foot-7 — and the team’s premier perimeter threat. Her 36 made 3-pointers were the second most in the area, and she canned them at a 43% clip. In a career-best 30-point outing against Byron, Miller splashed five triples. Her 19 points in New Lothrop’s district finals loss to Reese represented 55% of the Hornets’ offense. Miller was a unanimous all-MMAC first team selection.
Aubrey Rogers, Morrice
Another excellent sophomore, Rogers led the Orioles with 13.6 points per game, but it was her presence on the glass and in the passing lanes where she really shone, grabbing 8.1 rebounds and 4.1 steals per contest. She was the only area player to average more than five points, four rebounds and 3.5 steals a game. She also doled out 2.3 assists, helping Morrice repeat as Genessee Blue champs. This is Rogers’ second All-Area team appearance; she was a second-teamer last year.
Second Team
Lillian Skaryd, Chesaning
An all-MMAC first-team selection, Skaryd was the central player on a Chesaning squad that went 16-6 and was a district runner-up to Ovid-Elsie. The senior was a tough omission from the All-Area first-team. She averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 1.4 assists per game. Her icy-veined performance at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter of Chesaning’s district semifinal game against Owosso was a big part of the Indians’ 34-33 victory.
Lorna Strieff, Laingsburg
The lone area hooper (male or female) to average a double-double in 2022, Strieff was another one who missed first-team status by the slimmest of margins. The senior set two Wolfpack rebounding records: for most rebounds in a game, with 26 against Portland St. Patrick, and most rebounds in a season, with 247. She averaged 10 points and 11.2 rebounds per game on the year. Against Byron in the first round of this year’s district playoffs she had an 18-point, 10-rebound, 11-steal triple-double. She was also an all-Central Michigan Athletic Conference first-team selection.
Evalyn Cole, Ovid-Elsie
The sophomore played the role of floor general and defensive pest for Ovid-Elsie, leading the team with three assists and 4.2 steals per game (the latter mark was third in the area). Cole’s 7.3 points per game don’t jump off the page, but she could be a decisive scorer when the need arose — such as in the waning seconds of O-E’s district semifinal game against Flint Hamady, when she spun away from a set play to bank in the game winner.
Ava Bates, Ovid-Elsie
Bates was the main interior presence for the district champion Marauders, leading the team in rebounds and blocks per game, with five and one respectively. She also averaged 3.2 steals per contest. The sophomore was a reliable performer even on those rare occasions her team found itself up against it. She led O-E with 10 points in the team’s loss to Frankenmuth in the opening round of the regional playoffs. Bates was an all-MMAC first team selection.
Abi Beem, Morrice
Beem was the No. 2 option for the GAC-Blue champs. The senior guard averaged 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and a whopping 4.6 steals per game for the pilfer-happy Orioles. Beem was an All-Area honorable mention in 2021.
Honorable Mention
Ellie Baynes, Laingsburg (So.); Jessica Winslow, Durand (Sr.); Skotti Ball-Duley, Owosso (So.); Ava Devereaux, Chesaning (So.); Reese Forgie, Byron (Sr.); Haylee Schott, Byron (So.); Braeden Tokar, Ovid-Elsie (So.); Kiah Longoria, Ovid-Elsie (Jr.); Grace O’Neill, Perry (Sr.); Peyton Spicer, Owosso (So.), Lily Nowak, Morrice, (Jr.).
