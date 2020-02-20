MANCHESTER — Byron saw its team wrestling season come to a close Wednesday, falling 40-27 to Springport in the Division 4 regional semifinals.
The Eagles were limited to five victories. Byron’s Zack Hall and Nolan Lange won by pins. Hall, at 125 pounds captured a pin in 46 seconds. Lange, at 140, won in 4:15.
Colby Shettler posted a 16-12 decision win at 130. Austin Cole (215 pounds) and Matthew Johnson (285) won unopposed.
SPRINGPORT 40, BYRON 27
103: Erik Dykstra (SP) won by void.
112: Both teams were void.
119: Walter Obrinske (SP) won by void.
125: Zack Hall (BY) p. Benjamin Butler, 0:46.
130: Colby Shettler (BY) def. Dylan Sanford, 16-12.
135: Chase Caudill (SP) p. Hunter Skrbec, 0:45.
140: Nolan Lange (BY) p. Robert Patterson, 4:15.
145: Matt Riehl (SP) won by void.
152: Timmy Lighter (SP) def. Layton Ciszewski, 8-2.
160: Thomas Potter (SP) won by void.
171: Barak Haring (SP) def. Matthew Pellman, 7-3.
189: Gage Warner (SP) def. Seth Shelley, 12-1.
215: Austin Cole (BY) won by void.
285: Matthew Johnson (BY) won by void.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.