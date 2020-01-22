GIRLS BASKETBALL: Indians pull away from New Lothrop

NEW LOTHROP — Chesaning overcame a sluggish start Tuesday to pull away from New Lothrop and claim a 41-30 victory that keeps them on track for a rematch with league leader Byron.
Jordyn Bishop scored 12 points and Haylei Drop added 11 for Chesaning (9-1, 7-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference).
“It wasn’t the cleanest basketball we played all year, but give New Lothrop credit, they had a good gameplan coming in,” Chesaning head coach Ryan Ferry said.
It was a defensive showcase in the first half as the two teams combined for just 26 points. While Chesaning led just 14-12 at the break, the Indians seemed to have momentum.
“Defensively we were solid like we have been (this year); offensively we just had to calm down,” Ferry said.
In the second half, Chesaning adjusted. They got into an offensive rhythm and prevented New Lothrop from doing the same.
“We’ve always prided ourselves on our defense and it’s been consistent throughout the season,” Chesaning senior Jordyn Bishop said. “We had a special defense for this team because we knew Brooke (Wenzlick) would come out scoring, so we did a box-and-one, which really helped us.”
Wenzlick accounted for 56% of New Lothrop’s offense, scoring 17 points.
Chesaning’s lone loss was a 48-32 setback Dec. 20 to No. 3-ranked Byron (10-0, 8-0), which remained unbeaten with a 44-24 win Tuesday over Ovid-Elsie. Each team has one more league matchup Friday before the Eagles and Indians square off Jan. 31 in Byron.
Even in the face of such a stout defense, New Lothrop (5-6, 5-4) was still within four points heading into the fourth quarter; however, it just couldn’t keep up with Chesaning’s scoring down the stretch. The Indians outscored the Hornets 16-9 in the fourth.
“We gave (Chesaning) a lot of second chance opportunities,” Hornets head coach James Perry said. “Most of their points were off of put-backs — second, third, fourth chances. We just got to box out better and be a little more aggressive in our rebounding.”
Perry hopes that his team can learn from some of their miscues and continue to make strides forward as the season progresses.
“We have to learn from our mistakes so we don’t keep making the same mistakes,” Perry said. “You kno, it’s halfway through the season and the league looks like it’s probably not going to be us this year, but we still have to play for districts and keep taking steps to get better.”
CHESANING 41, NEW LOTHROP 30
Chesaning (9-1, 7-1): Jordyn Bishop 3 6-6 12, Haylei Drope 3 2-2 11, Karissa Ferry 4 1-2 9, Sidnee Struck 2 0-0 4 Totals: 13 14-19 41.
New Lothrop (5-6, 5-4): Brooke Wenzlick 5 7-13 17, Amya Brown 3 0-0 6, Makayla Lienau 1 0-0 2, Madison Wheeler 3 0-1 5 Totals: 12 7-14 30.
Chesaning 10 4 11 16 — 41
New Lothrop 8 4 9 9 — 30
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 1 (Wheeler); Chesaning 1 (Drope). Rebounds: New Lothrop 12 (Lineau 5). Assists: New Lothrop 5 (Lineau 3). Steals: New Lothrop 7 (Wenzlick 5).
