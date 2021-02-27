OWOSSO — Third-quarter 3-pointers by Jenna Bauman and Kira Patrick, combined with Ellie Toney’s three-point play erased Owosso’s short-lived 21-20 lead early in the second half and propelled the Cavaliers to a 42-29 victory Friday over the Trojans.
Toney, a junior forward, scored 18 points, 17 rebounds and four steals, while sophomore guard Sydnie Gillett scored 12 points with four assists for Corunna (6-0, 5-0 Flint Metro League Stars Division). Patrick and Bauman each added six points for the Cavs, who have won 11 straight over Owosso and 25 of the last 26 in the series.
“In the first half we weren’t playing as hard as we could have been,” Toney said. “In the second half, we talked about at halftime, we need to play harder to finish off this game, going for loose balls and going for steals, take risks and that’s what we did.”
Added Gillett, “We stepped it up on ‘D’ and we said, this is our rival we have to play as hard as we can.”
Owosso (1-5, 0-5) featured senior Reyn Tuttle’s 11 points and Skotti Ball-Duley’s six points. Owosso hasn’t beaten its rivals since a 38-31 victory in 2013.
The Trojans came out strong early, building a 6-2 lead with baskets by Alaynie Drury, Peyton Spicer and Ball-Duley. But Corunna — which got eight points from Toney in the first quarter, including two 3-pointers — tied it at 10 by the end of the frame.
Gilett scored six points in the second quarter and the Cavaliers led 20-14 going into the break.
Owosso took the lead with a 7-0 run to start the third — layups by Ball-Duley and Kendall Anderson were followed by Tuttle’s 3-pointer from the wing with 6:30 left in the third.
“We came out and we did what we needed to,” Owosso coach Jeremy Dwyer said. “Then we either had a turnover or they generated a steal and they got two breakaway layups. And that kind of turned the momentum and sparked their intensity.”
Bauman’s 3-pointer moments later gave Corunna a 23-21 lead it would never relinquish. Patrick followed with a 3 to push the lead to five with a minute left in the quarter and Toney closed out the frame with a layup and free throw to make it 29-23. Corunna closed with a 13-6 scoring advantage in the fourth.
“We picked up our defensive intensity, anticipating a little bit more on what they were trying to do on offense,” Corunna coach Ron Birchmeier said.
Tuttle said Owosso played a strong zone defense early.
“As a team we all played pretty well — especially in that second quarter,” Tuttle said. “I definitely think we earned their respect this game, which I don’t think we had in recent years.”
Corunna owned a big advantage at the free-throw line, making 11 of 20 attempts. Owosso went 0-for-7.
Corunna scoring: Kira Patrick 2 0-0 6, Jenna Baumanm 2 1-2 6, Ellie Toney 5 6-9 18, Sydnie Gillett 4 4-6 12.
Owosso scoring: Skotti Ball-Duley 3 0-2 6, Alaynie Drury 2 0-0 4, Kendall Anderson 2 0-0 4, Reyn Tuttle 5 0-0 11, Peyton Spicer 2 0-3 4.
