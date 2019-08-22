CORUNNA — Corunna opened its boys tennis season with a 4-3 victory over visiting Lansing Eastern Wednesday.
The Cavaliers swept the doubles competition.
Braden Fruchey and Trent Moore defeated Lucas Hipps and Dayton Jones 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 at first doubles.
Adam Kuran and John Walker posted a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles. They topped Quin Moore and Xavier Maxwell.
Corunna won unopposed at No. 3 doubles and No. 4 doubles.
In singles play, Eastern was victorious on courts No. 1 through No. 3. Jacob Stevenson topped Caleb Stahr, 6-1, 6-2; Henrik Jones beat Jack Belmer 6-1, 6-1 and Nicholas Stevenson topped Blake Rowe 6-2, 6-0.
