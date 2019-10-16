DURAND — Tuesday was an emotional night for the Durand volleyball team.
Three Durand seniors — tri-captains Clara Henry, Maddie McMillin and Riley Vandendries — played in front of their home crowd for the final time on Senior Night.
After paying tribute to those seniors before the match with Ovid-Elsie — which also featured both teams wearing pink for cancer awareness — Durand seemed jittery in the opening moments. Behind 15 straight service points from Brooke Dorn, the Marauders built a 15-1 lead in the first set. Kalista Bancroft also played a big part, powering four of her team-best seven kills in that stretch.
The Marauders eventually won the first set, 25-12. But then things changed.
Durand, seemingly getting stronger as the night wore on, bounced back to take the final three sets for the victory, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15.
All three Durand seniors had big nights as Henry had nine kills to go with 13 assists. McMillin had eight kills with 15 digs and four aces. Vandendries delivered six kills.
Durand (16-15, 4-3 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) also featured Jade Garske, who had six kills, and Jessica Winslow’s five kills and three blocks. Alivia Gilson had 29 digs and five aces.
“The girls were hyped up and full of adrenalin in the first game and very tense — they did not communicate which is why we lost,” Durand coach Cassandra Maynard said. “But the next three games, they communicated and they played together as a team and made smart choices and we pulled off a victory. This is our first winning season in a very long time and it’s because they played together as a team.”
Lauren Barton had four kills and Madison Cunningham had three for O-E, now 2-5 in conference play. Dorn finished with 22 service points. Barton had eight points.
Ovid-Elsie coach Kortney Miller said her team seemed to lose its composure and momentum after the first set. Durand’s boisterous student section might have gotten to her team, she said.
“(Durand) came out in the second game a lot different,” Miller said. “I know the heckling from the stands obviously didn’t help my team at all — they got affected big time. But their team came back and under (McMillin) — she had a really good game tonight and she wherever she wanted to hit it, she hit it.”
The second game went back and forth and was tied at 19 before Winslow’s kill gave Durand a 20-19 edge. An Ovid-Elsie hitting error and a pair of aces from Gilson put Durand up, 23-19. Another Marauder hitting error and McMillin’s kill gave Durand a 25-20 victory.
McMillin said Durand was able to keep its composure after the Marauders dominated the first set.
“When the first game was going on, I didn’t have any doubts — because this was what happened last year (against O-E),” McMillin said. “Last year during a league game we lost the first two sets and then won the next three. I’m really proud of our team we did really well tonight. Our overall play was really good and we love our student section — they really turned us on. And we started communicating better.”
Set three was even at 12, then Durand slowly pulled away. Winslow’s block sealed a 25-18 set victory.
Durand led the fourt set 20-7 at one point and McMillin’s kill made it match point at 24-15. Ovid-Elsie’s hitting error gave Durand the set, 25-15, as well as the match.
Henry said it was a satisfying win.
“I think we just became more assertive,” Henry said. “I know we were a little jittery at the beginning — we were really nervous it was Senior Night and there were a lot of emotions going through us.”
DURAND def. OVID-ELSIE
12-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Durand — Clara Henry 9, Maddie McMillin 8, Jade Garske 6, Riley Vandendries 6, Jessica Winslow 5. Ovid-Elsie — Kalista Bancroft 7, Lauren Barton 4, Madison Cunningham 4.
Points: Ovid-Elsie — Brooke Dorn 22, Barton 8.
Assists: Durand — Henry 13.
Blocks: Durand — Winslow 3.
Digs: Durand — Alivia Gilson 29, Henry 18, McMillin 15.
Aces: Durand — Gilson 5.
Records: Durand 16-15 overall, 4-3 MMAC; Ovid-Elsie 2-5 MMAC
