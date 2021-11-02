CORUNNA — Junior outside hitter Kendall Ihm recorded 16 kills and Owosso swept Ovid-Elsie 25-20, 25-22, 25-11 Monday in a first-round Division 2 district clash .
Reese Thayer had six aces with 25 assists, and Peyton Spicer had three blocks and for the Trojans (15-24-4), who advanced to Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. district semifinal against Lansing Sexton. Senior Stella Passow added 16 digs.
“I think the biggest factor was we came out with a ton of energy and we were just ready to play,” Ihm said. “We got them on serving and our blocks forced them to tip in certain spots but we were right there ready to come for them.”
Owosso coach Stephen Fitzpatrick said serving played a key role in the victory.
“The scouting report on (Ovid-Elsie) was that their serve receive was suspect if we could serve aggressively after them,” Fitzpatrick said. “I thought that worked really well. For a little bit in the second set, they tipped on us pretty effectively. I think once we identified it and corrected it, we were able to kind of bounce back.”
Ovid-Elsie coach Kortney Miller acknowledged the team’s serve receive was a weak point.
“They switched a lot of things up that they had played all season to try to do the best against our hitters,” she said. “They did what they needed to do and did a great job.”
Ihm, Jamie Maier and Thayer were especially effective, he said.
“Jamie Maier served really aggressively,” Fitzpatrick said. “About midway through the season, she changed her serve, which made it a lot more aggressive; and Reese has led us in service aces this year.”
Hailee Campbell had five kills for Ovid-Elsie (27-26). Kalista Bancroft and Jolene Nash each had four kills for the Marauders, who were second in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference with a 6-1 record. Bancroft had three blocks.
Owosso, buoyed by the attack of the 6-foot tall Ihm, built a 7-3 lead in the first set. Ovid-Elsie hung around, pulling within 18-16, but kills by Spicer and Brielle Sovis pushed the Trojans’ advantage to five and Owosso finished off the set from there.
“This was a win we’ve been waiting for,” Spicer said. “We’ve been working really hard and we came out really aggressive and I think that’s what really helped us.”
The Marauders got the good start in the second set with Bancroft and Campbell giving the team an attacking lift. Ovid-Elsie led 16-9, but Owosso rallied for a 20-19 lead on Sovis’ tip. Alana Dotts’ block gave Owosso a 25-22 win and a 2-0 match lead.
Thayer’s serving helped Owosso to a 5-0 start in the final set. With Ihm and Spicer attacking well, Owosso built a 17-6 lead and Ihm finished off Ovid-Elsie with a kill.
The Marauders haven’t been able to practice recently because Ovid-Elsie High School went to remote learning due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Ovid-Elsie closed the school through Nov. 8 due to confirmed cases and students in quarantine due to possible exposure. The football team was also forced to forfeit its regular season finale two weeks ago against Corunna.
“We haven’t been able to do a lot of things,” Miller said.
However, Miller said the loss didn’t diminish the fact the Marauders had a winning record in 2021 after winning just four matches a season ago.
“This was a great year for Ovid Elsie and especially my seven seniors,” Miller said. “They have worked so hard to accomplish all they have this year. Even though we came up short tonight, I am still a very proud coach of these girls.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.