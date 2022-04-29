LINDEN — Lake Fenton edged Owosso, 6-5, in the first game of a varsity softball doubleheader Thursday, handing the Trojans their first loss in 16 games this season.
Owosso, currently ranked No. 1 in Division 2, bounced back to win the nightcap, 2-0, and now stands 15-1 overall and 11-1 in the Flint Metro League.
Hannah Hooker’s run-scoring single in the seventh scored the winning run for Lake Fenton in the first game. Camryn McMillan was the winning pitcher for Lake Fenton. She gave up five runs on four hits, striking out four.
Macy Irelan took the loss for Owosso (15-1, 11-1 Flint Metro League). She permitted 10 hits and six runs over 62/3 innings, striking out six and walking none. Kendall Anderson, Irelan, Juliana Loomis and Emily Pumford all had one hit for the Trojans.
Irelan was the winning pitcher in Game 2, threading a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and just one walk over seven innings.
The Trojans racked up 10 hits. Sydney Somers, Irelan and Pumford all swatted two hits for the winners.
Waverly sweeps Perry
PERRY — Lansing Waverly swept Perry, 11-3 and 7-4 Thursday.
Rain Tharnish had two hits and drove in a run in the first game for Perry.
Madison Ralston took the loss, giving up 11 runs and 11 hits. She struck out four and walked two.
In the nightcap, Sara Austin took the loss, working seven innings and surrendering seven runs on 10 hits. Austin struck out 11 and walked one.
Ella Kloeckner had three hits and one RBI for the Ramblers.
