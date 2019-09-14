PERRY TWP. — Durand had a team total of 451 to place third in the small school division of Friday’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Invitational at Glenbrier Golf Course.
Emme Lantis shot 85 for the Railroaders, placing third overall in the field. Teammate Maddie Raley shot 114 for 40th.
Chesaning, which was fourth as a team with a 474 total, featured a 94 from Taylor Gross — good for 13th individually. Laingsburg was sixth, led by rounds of 115 each from Olivia Sivak and Grace Elfring.
Perry took eighth with 509 strokes, paced by a 117 from Jackie Mattison. She finished 47th.
Owosso took ninth in the large school division, shooting 471. Ellie Feldpausch paced the Trojans with a 106.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Invitational
at Glenbrier Golf Course, Perry
Small School Division standings: 1. Almont 412; 2. Charlotte 433; 3. Durand 451; 4 Chesaning 474; 5. ND Prep 483; 6. Laingsburg 484; 7. Fowlerville 485; 8. Perry 509.
Large School Division Standings: 1. South Lyon (Blue) 343; 2. Pinckney 383; 3. Greenville 386; 4. South Lyon East (A) 393; 5. South Lyon (Gold) 404; 6. South Lyon East (B) 410; 7. Howell 456; 8. Owosso 471; 9. Holt 505
Medalist: Gabby Tapp, South Lyon (Blue) 77.
DURAND (451): Emme Lantis 85; Maddie Raley 114; Jordyn Lawrence 124; Kennedy Pawloski 128.
OWOSSO (471): Ellie Feldpausch 106; Jillian Bagwell 114; Kennedy Peplinski 125; Grace Basso 126
CHESANING (474): Taylor Gross 94; Maggie Gross 119; KellyAnn Rodriguez 128; Kaitlyn Farrar 133.
LAINGSBURG (484): Olivia Sivak 115; Grace Elfring 115; Ellie Thelen 127; Makayla Hagerty 127.
PERRY (509): Jackie Mattison 117; Sophie Knickerbocker 119; Grace Hunt 133; Shani Walasek 140.
