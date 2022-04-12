MORRICE — Morrice swept Webberville 17-2 and 17-0 Monday at home.
The Orioles’ Zora Brewer pitched a two-hitter over four innings in Game 1. Brewer struck out four and walked two.
Sydney Wyzga batted 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Morrice. Abi Beem, Sydney WOlf and Brewer all had one hit and two RBIs.
In Game 2, Beem worked all three innings on the pitching rubber and gave up no hits.
Beem struck out three and walked none.
Brewer and Wolfe each lined two hits and drove in two runs for Morrice. Beem and Makenzie Doerner each had one hit and two RBIs.
Zakoor keys Byron split
MONTROSE — Jaden Zakoor batted 5-for-5 with two RBIs and Byron defeated Montrose 9-6 in the second game of a doubleheader to salvage a Monday split.
Jana L’Esperance added three hits with two RBIs for the Eagles in the nightcap. Reese Forgie had two hits and two RBIs.
Byron’s Maddie Spears was the winning pitcher. Spears worked all seven innings, giving up six runs on just four hits. Spears struck out four and walked eight.
The Rams won the first game, 11-1. Zakoor had the lone hit for the Eagles.
L’Esperance took the loss. She worked four innings and gave up 11 runs and five hits. She struck out one, but walked 10.
New Lothrop takes two from Durand
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop swept Durand 15-2 and 17-2 Monday.
Durand was topped by Jade Garske, who hit a two-run homer in the first game. Avery Gilson took the loss while giving up 11 hits with three strikeouts.
In Game 2, Durand was led by Garske, who clubbed another two-run homer. Karlie DeFrenn took the loss and gave up five hits.
No information on the Hornets’ leading hitters or pitchers was reported.
Lake Fenton sweeps Cavs
FENTON — Lake Fenton junior Camryn McMillan threw three perfect innings as the Blue Devils blanked Corunna 16-0 in the first game of a Flint Metro League sweep Monday.
McMillan struck out seven. Alayna White homered and drove in three runs for the Blue Devils. Corunna’s Addy Henry took the pitching loss, striking out one and walking two in two innings.
Lake Fenton won the nightcap, 12-1, in five innings. Corunna’s Kira Patrick batted 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Skyler Alchin and Maddie Shuster each had hits.
Henry took the loss, pitching four innings with four strikeouts and no walks.
McMillan struck out 10 and walked three for Lake Fenton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.