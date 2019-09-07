LAINGSBURG — Doug Matthews continued his hot start for Laingsburg, accounting for three touchdowns in the Wolfpack’s 35-13 win Friday over Dansville.
Matthews, a Perry transfer ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. He also completed a 41-yard scoring pass to Jarrod King with four seconds left in the first half to give the Wolfpack a 28-7 lead at the time.
Matthews completed 11 of 13 passes for 128 yards. A.J. Eggleston added 96 yards and a score on 21 carries for Laingsburg (2-0, 1-0 Central Michigan Athletic Conference).
The Wolfpack outgained the Aggies 362-216.
Laingsburg opened the scoring on Colt Wurm’s interception return for a touchdown with 3:46 left in the first quarter. Gavin Grinstern had six tackles, while Caleb Morr recorded a sack.
New Lothrop 52, Mt. Morris 0
MT. MORRIS — Julius Garza took all three of his rushing attempts into the end zone and defending state champion New Lothrop rolled for the second straight week Friday night.
Garza ran for 137 yards, hitting paydirt from 26, 50 and 61 yards — an average of 45.7 per carry. Cam Orr, Avery Moore, Andrew Krupp and Will Muron all ran for touchdowns for the Hornets (2-0, 1-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference).
Moore added 152 yards and a touchdown through the air, completing 10 of 14 passes. Muron caught six of those passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.
The Hornets ougained the Panthers 428-109, including 276-71 on the ground.
On defense, New Lothrop’s Trevor Bishop and Alec Mangino each recorded seven tackles. Jake Graves and Ian Gross both had interceptions.
Chesaning 58, LakeVille 0
CHESANING — Playing without injured quarterback Trent Devereaux, Chesaning used a superior ground game to pummel Otisville LakeVille and win its annual Military Classic game Friday.
Nick Fowler and Alex Thiel each ran for more than 100 yards for the Indians (2-0, 1-0 MMAC). Fowler had 100 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries, while Thiel had 15 carries for 105 yards and a score.
Adam Kulhanek added two rushing scores and 51 yards on four attempts. Matt Warby scored on both his rushes, totaling 23 yards.
Thiel filled in for Devereaux under center, completing 1 of 5 passes for 8 yards.
On defense, Keegan Nicol had five tackles and a fumble recovery for Chesaning. Will Duranso and Ryleigh Qualls each recorded sacks.
Perry 41, Burton Bendle 20
PERRY — Perry bounced back from a strange Week 1 loss and cruised past Burton Bendle Friday night.
Jared Warfle ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Ramblers (1-1). Brodie Crim had 76 rushing yards and scored twice, while Donovan Pearsall ran for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Crim added a touchdown toss through the air, completing 4 of 4 passes for 69 yards.
The Ramblers lost 31-28 last week to Laingsburg after lightning delayed the game, originally scheduled for Aug. 30 to Aug. 31. Perry had a two-touchdown lead at the time of the delay before the Wolpack rallied the next day for the win.
Fowlerville 19, Corunna 0
FOWLERVILLE — Fowlerville had another strong defensive effort in blanking Corunna 19-0 Friday night.
Gladiators quarterback Kyle Lutz only completed 2 of 3 passes for 52 yards, but had 75 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Hunter Knaggs added 69 rushing yards and a TD run. Fowlerville improved to 2-0 after beating Charlotte 28-7 last week.
Corunna quarterback Peyton Norton completed 9 of 16 passes for 74 yards and an interception. Nick Yarmuth led the ground attack with 28 yards on 11 carries. He also added four catches for 46 yards.
Scout Jones racked up 14 tackles on defense for Corunna (0-2), while fellow linebacker Porter Zeeman had 11.
Montrose 49, Ovid-Elsie 7
ELSIE — Montrose avenged a lopsided loss to Ovid-Elsie last year by delivering one of its own Friday, running past the Marauders for a 49-7 victory.
Bobby Skinner threw three touchdown passes on just six attempts for the returning state semifinalist Rams (2-0, 1-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Joe Wilber (90 yards) and Adam Stiverson (89 yards) each added touchdown runs on the ground.
Skinner finished 5 of 6 passing for 186 yards. Jayden Harden caught two TD passes.
Ovid-Elsie, which beat Montrose 31-6 in Week 2 last fall, had its lone score Friday come on Cooper Beard’s 12-yard TD run. Beard finished with 63 yards on 19 carries.
Marauders (0-2) quarterback Aaron Hurst finished 6 of 13 for 35 yards through the air. Shayne Loynes had seven tackles on defense.
Swartz Creek 22, Owosso 21
SWARTZ CREEK — Swartz Creek scored on a 1-yard plunge with 20 seconds left and added a two-point conversion as the Dragons edged Owosso 22-21 in a non-conference thriller.
“It was our best football game since I’ve been coaching here,” said Owosso coach Devin Pringle, now in his third season. “They beat us by 35 points last year (42-7).”
The Trojans took a seven-point lead with 2 minutes left when quarterback Brett Hudecek scored on a 1-yard keeper. The two point try failed.
Owosso (0-2) took a 7-0 lead on Colton Blaha’s 18-yard run in the first quarter. Noah Jafri kicked the extra point.
The Trojans added Taylor Lamrouex’s 19-yard scoring run and Lamrouex’s scoring reception from a Hunter Blaha pass.
Colton Blaha had eight tackles for Owosso while Branix Pakosz had seven stops.
Swartz Creek improved to 1-1.
PERRY 41, BURTON BENDLE 21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Perry — Warfle 16-126, 2 TD; Crim 7-76 2 TD; Pearsall 6-99, TD.
PASSING: Perry — Crim 4-4-69-0, TD.
Records: Perry 1-1 (0-0); Burton Bendle 0-2 (0-0)
CORUNNA 19, FOWLERVILLE 0
Corunna 0 0 0 0 — 0
Fowlerville 0 0 13 6 — 19
Third Quarter
F: Hunter Knaggs 27 run (Ryan Dixon kick), 7:44.
F: Kyle Lutz 1 run (kick failed), 1:55.
Fourth Quarter
F: Lutz 4 run (pass failed), 10:09.
TEAM STATISTICS
Cor Fville
First downs 7 13
Total yards 116 221
Rushes-yards 22-42 48-169
Passing 9-16-74 2-4-52
Penalties-yards 6-55 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Fowlerville — Lutz 18-75, 2 TD; Knaggs 13-69, TD. Corunna — Nick Yarmuth 11-28; Peyton Norton 8-12; Fisher Morris 2-3.
PASSING: Fowlerville — Lutz 2-3-52. Corunna — Norton 9-16-74, INT
RECEIVING: Fowlerville — Kaleb Chappell 1-31; Ryan Dixon 1-21. Corunna — Yarmuth 4-46; Nick Steinacker 3-24; Wyatt Crego 1-4; Porter Zeeman 1-0.
DEFENSE: Fowlerville — Jacob Friel 6 tackles; Jack Lampman 5 tackles, INT. Corunna — Scout Jones 14 tackles; Zeeman 11 tackles; Steinacker 9 tackles.
Records: Fowlerville 2-0; Corunna 0-2.
CHESANING 58,
OTISVILLE LAKEVILLE 0
LakeVille 0 0 0 0 — 0
Chesaning 15 21 15 7 — 58
First Quarter
C: Nick Fowler 9 run (Adam Kulhanek kick).
C: Matt Warby 7 run (Kulhanek run).
Second Quarter
C: Kulhanek 1 run (Fowler run).
C: Fowler 10 run (kick failed).
C: Fowler 13 run (Kulhanek kick).
Third Quarter
C: Warby 16 run (Kulhanek kick).
C: Kulhanek 36 run (Fowler run).
Fourth Quarter
C: Alex Thiel 3 run (Kulhanek kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Chesaning — Thiel 15-105, TD; Fowler 9-100, 3 TD; Kulhanek 4-51, 2 TD; Warby 2-23, 2 TD; David Smith 101.
PASSING: Chesaning — Thiel 1-5-8.
RECEIVING: Chesaning — Kulhanek 1-8.
DEFENSE: Chesaning — Keegan Nicol 5 tackls, FR; Will Duranso 5 tackles, sack; Ryleigh Qualls 4 tackles, sack.
Records: Chesaning 2-0 (1-0 MMAC); LakeVille 0-2 (0-1)
NEW LOTHROP 52, MT. MORRIS 0
New Lothrop 20 12 13 7 — 52
Mt. Morris 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
NL: Julius Garza 26 run (Ian Gross kick), 9:48.
NL: Will Muron 4 run (Gross kick), 4:40.
NL: Muron 15 pass from Avery Moore (kick failed), 0:49.
Second Quarter
NL: Garza 50 run (pass failed), 6:36.
NL: Moore 32 run (kick failed), 1:29.
Third Quarter
NL: Garza 61 run (kick blocked), 11:09.
NL: Cam Orr 11 run (Gross kick), 0:45.
Fourth Quarter
NL: Andrew Krupp 5 run (Gross kick), 3:05.
TEAM STATISTICS
NL MtM
First downs 21 8
Total yards 428 109
Rushes-yards 23-276 28-71
Passing 10-14-152 6-14-38
Penalties-yards 5-40 6-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Mt. Morris — Angelito Sesma 28-71. New Lothrop — Garza 3-137, 3 TD; Orr 10-67, TD; Moore 2-39, TD; Krupp 5-26, TD; Muron 2-6, TD; Carson Mulcahy 1-1.
PASSING: Mt. Morris — Sesma 6-14-38, 2 INT. New Lothrop — Moore 10-14-152, TD.
RECEIVING: Mt. Morris — Roy Hill 6-38. New Lothrop — Muron 6-102, TD; Garza 2-25; Jake Graves 1-16; Austin Barnette 1-9.
DEFENSE: New Lothrop — Trevor Bishop 7 tackles; Alec Mangino 7 tackles; Nick Albert 6 tackles; Graves 3 tackles, INT; Gross 1 tackles, INT.
Records: Mt. Morris 1-1 (0-1 MMAC); New Lothrop 2-0 (1-0 MMAC)
LAINGSBURG 35, DANSVILLE 13
Dansville 0 7 6 0 — 13
Laingsburg 7 21 0 7 — 35
First Quarter
L: Colt Wurm interception return (Chris Freels kick), 3:46.
Second Quarter
L: AJ Eggleston 4 run (Freels kick), 8:24.
D: 40-yard TD pass (kick good), 4:29.
L: Doug Matthews 9 run (Freels kick), 1:14.
L: Jarrod King 41 pass from Matthews (Freels kick), 0:04.
Third Quarter
D: 12-yard TD run (conversion failed), 5:23.
Fourth Quarter
L: Matthews 1 run (Freels kick), 6:19.
TEAM STATISTICS
Dan Lbg
First downs 9 20
Total yards 216 362
Rushes-yards 15-130 44-234
Passing 7-14-86 11-13-128
Penalties-yards 4-37 3-21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Laingsburg — Eggleston 21-96, TD; Matthews 17-93, 2 TD; Zach Fortino 2-28; Zach Hawes 2-13; Taylor Zdenahlik 1-8; Wurm 1-(minus-4).
PASSING: Laingsburg — Matthews 11-13-128, TD.
RECEIVING: Laingsburg — King 2-51, TD; Wurm 4-41; Eggleston 3-24; Hawes 1-8; Austin Randall 1-4
DEFENSE: Laingsburg — Gavin Grinstern 6 tackles; Ethan Fleming 5 tackles; Caleb Morr 3 tackls, 1 sack.
Records: Laingsburg 2-0 (1-0 CMAC); Dansville 1-1 (0-2 CMAC).
MONTROSE 49, OVID-ELSIE 7
Montrose 14 7 14 14 — 49
Ovid-Elsie 0 7 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
M: Jayden Harden 15 pass from Bobby Skinner (kick failed), 9:41.
M: Owen Emmendorfer 69 pass from Skinner (Jack Kalakay pass from Zack Gold), 7:55.
Second Quarter
O-E: Cooper Beard 12 run (Jackson Thornton kick), 9:32.
M: Kalakay 43 pass from Gold (Gold kick), 7:09.
Third Quarter
M: Adam Stiverson 66 run (Gold kick), 4:37.
M: Harden 62 pass from Skinner (Kassandra Stevens kick), 2:27.
Fourth Quarter
M: Joe Wilber 72 run (Stevens kick), 8:22.
M: Emmendorfer 23 fumble return (Stevens kick), 8:11.
TEAM STATISTICS
Mont O-E
First downs 16 8
Total yards 526 146
Rushes-yards 26-273 36-111
Passing 7-13-253 6-13-35
Penalties-yards 4-40 6-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Ovid-Elsie —Beard 19-63, TD; Aaron Hurst 9-36; Shayne Loynes 4-11; Justin Poli 1-3; Justin Moore 1-1. Montrose — Wilber 2-90, TD; Stiverson 7-89, TD; Skinner 6-36; Kalakay 6-30.
PASSING: Ovid-Elsie — Hurst 6-13-35. Montrose — Skinner 5-6-186, 3 TD; Gold 2-7-67, TD, INT.
RECEIVING: Ovid-Elsie — Moore 2-19; Kyren Hennning 1-7; Beard 1-6; Loynes 1-4; Colton Sutliff 1-(minus-1). Montrose — Kalakay 2-80, TD; Harden 2-77, 2 TD; Emmendorfer 2-72, TD.
DEFENSE: Ovid-Elsie — Loynes 7 tackles; Luis Johnson 4 tackles, INT.
Records: Ovid-Elsie 0-2 (0-1 MMAC); Montrose 2-0 (1-0 MMAC).
