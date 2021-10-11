PERRY — In a storm-delayed game that ended early Saturday morning, Perry’s football team earned its second win of the season by defeating Stockbridge 27-6.
Rease Teal hauled in two second-quarter touchdowns to help the Ramblers (2-5) build a 13-6 halftime lead. A pair of rushing touchdowns in the second half helped Perry pull away from the Panthers (2-5).
Teal finished with 69 yards on five catches. Austin Poirier completed 9 of 17 passes for 140 yards, tossing two touchdowns with two interceptions. Cameron Doody had nine tackles on defense.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Owosso fourth
at Greater Flint
MT. MORRIS — The Owosso girls cross country team finished fourth out of 26 teams at Saturday’s Greater Flint Championships at the Cummings Center.
The Trojans, led by 14th-place runner Libby Summerland (20 minutes, 10.94-seconds) scored 140 points. Grand Blanc had 66, Fenton 99 and Goodrich 124.
Ovid-Elsie placed 12th (307), New Lothrop ran 15th (410) and Byron finished 18th (541). Corunna did not field a complete team and did not have an official team score.
Julionna West of Owosso finished 21st (20:36.54). Ovid-Elsie’s Alexis Spitzley finished 28th (20:52.40) and Corunna’s Hayven Thiel ran 29th (20:54.13). Owosso’s Emma Johnson finished 37th (21:13.26) and New Lothrop’s Ally Andres ran 38th (21:14.86). Piper White of Ovid-Elsie placed 46th (21:29.76).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Roka leads eighth place Cavs
MT. MORRIS — Logan Roka of Corunna ran 25th with an area-best time of 17 minutes, 19 seconds and the Cavalier boys placed eighth out of 21 teams at Saturday’s Greater Flint Championships.
Corunna scored 231 points. New Lothrop was 15th with 421 points while Ovid-Elsie was 16th with 475 and Owosso was 17th with 493.
Cole Yaros finished 32nd in 17:35.56 while Corunna’s Kenny Evans ran 33rd in 17:36.45. Kalon Boilore of Corunna was 43rd in 17:45.76. Owosso’s Jack Smith finished 45th (17:49.19).
Ovid-Elsie’s top runner was Clay Powell (66th, 18:35.21).
