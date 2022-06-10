LANSING — Lansing Catholic captured a 9-6 Division 3 regional win Thursday over Laingsburg.
The Cougars outhit the Wolfpack 7-4, but the key statistic was Lansing Catholic benefited from 11 walks, two hit batsmen and three Wolfpack errors. Laingsburg head coach Todd Randall said the Wolfpack showed tremendous resiliency in nearly overcoming those numbers.
“We relied on our pitchers all year and today we just didn’t have our stuff,” he said. “We had 11 walks and two hit batters — that’s 13 runners. And to be able to battle back and still be there at the end, with an opportunity to come through with it, that was done. They dug their heels in and pushed back.”
The Cougars appeared to have Laingsburg on the ropes twice, leading 5-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning and 8-2 entering the bottom of the fifth.
The Wolfpack got two runs back in the bottom of the fourth. Laingsburg loaded the bases on walks by Emilio Garcia, Ethan West and Hayden Johnston. With one out, Nick Ragen drove in the first run on a slow grounder to third base and everyone was safe. Cameron Ballard then looped what appeared to be a single to shallow center, but the Cougar outfielder made a tumbling, shoe-string catch, which scored another Laingsburg run — but also resulted in a double play.
“We had a baserunning error situation there,” Randall said. “They said he caught it. I was blocked on the play to be honest but they said he caught it. It did score a run, we played it before the out was made.”
Laingsburg, held hitless through the first four innings by Cougar right-hander Daniel Shipman, rallied for three runs in the fifth.
Base hits by Kyle Thelen and Dom Garcia was followed by Ty Randall’s two-out double and Ethan West’s single to make it an 8-5 game.
West, Laingsburg’s senior catcher, said the Wolfpack never stopped believing it would win.
“We were able to knock their pitcher out and get a little spark under our butts,” West said. “We had quite a few comebacks this year. We never stop working.”
Lansing Catholic scored once in the sixth to make it a four-run game.
Laingsburg opened its half of the seventh with walks from Randall and West and scored one more run off a fielder’s choice before the Cougars got the final two outs on strike outs.
“Everybody in our dugout believed we could come back (in the seventh),” Ty Randall said. “In the fourth, we scored three runs and everybody was out there. We always thought we had a chance.”
Shipman was the winning pitcher. He pitched four innings and gave up four hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Tyler Rakan and Austin Gates pitched in relief.
Ty Randall took the loss for the Wolfpack. The sophomore right-hander pitched 42/3 innings, allowing five hits and nine walks. He struck out seven.
Regan pitched 21/3 innings of relief. He gave up one run and two hits with two walks and one strikeout.
Shipman batted 2-for-3 for the Cougars with three RBIs. He had a two-run single in the second and a one-run single in the fourth. Drew Diehl had two hits and one RBI for LC while Jake Sudol had a two-run double.
Lansing Catholic advanced to Saturday’s 10 a.m. regional championship game against Montague (23-14) at Davenport University in Grand Rapids.
