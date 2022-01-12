CHESANING — Chesaning fell to Bay City John Glenn, 99-63, Tuesday despite Levi Maier’s school record time in the 100-yard freestyle.
The Indians placed first in the four events and placed second in five events.
Gwen Lapine was first for Chesaning in the 500 free and 100 backstroke. She also helped Chesaning win the 400 free relay with Corbin Walker, Caleb Chalco and Maier. Sophie Grover was also first for Chesaning in the 100 butterfly.
