The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Championships were highlighted with area athletes.
Byron alumnus Hunter Berecz had one of the best finishes, taking second in the shot put (16.7 meters) and eighth in the weight throw (16.51). His shot put toss was an NCAA provisional qualifier and is the second-longest in school history.
Among the other highlights:
— Chesaning alumnus Brandon Keys (Saginaw Valley State) took eighth in both the long jump (6.46 meters) and triple jump (12.52).
— Northwood’s Jessica Marvin (Byron) was in the weight throw (16.05 meters) on the women’s side.
— Lexi Mort (Corunna) was 10th in the triple jump (10.11 meters) for Saginaw Valley State.
— Davenport’s Myah Kelly (Corunna) placed ninth in the pole vault (3.35 meters).
TRACK AND FIELD
Brady Frasier, Albion College (Chesaning) — Frasier took 20th in the 200-meter dash (23.96 seconds) Saturday at the MIAA Championships. He was also 17th in the 60 dash preliminaries.
Ryan Schwab, Dakota Hundley and Zack Kuran, Detroit Mercy (Corunna) — Hundley turned in a top-10 effort Saturday and Sunday at the Horizon League Championships, placing ninth in the 3,000-meter run (8:46.1). Schwab ran two events, finishing 19th in the 5,000 run (16:02.38) and 21st in the 3,000 (9:08.78). Kuran was 16th in the 400 dash (51.94 seconds).
BASEBALL
Nick Johnson and Kollin Lienau, Delta College (New Lothrop) — Johnson, New Lothrop’s all-time hits leader, is off to a hot start, hitting .368 through seven games so far for the Pioneers. He was 2-for-4 in three separate games and drove in a pair of runs Wednesday in a 9-7 win over the Albion College JV team.
Lienau, a freshman, collected his first hit Wednesday, going 1-for-4 in a 7-5 win over the Albion College JV. He also scored a run and stole a base Sunday in a 6-2 win over Mid Michigan.
Jordan Klapko, Saginaw Valley State (Owosso) — Klapko hit a solo home run in the sixth inning and finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs in Sunday’s 7-4 loss to Lewis. He had another RBI Tuesday in a 10-8 loss to Florida Southern, also scoring a run.
Keaghan Sutliff, Grand Valley State (Ovid-Elsie) — Sutliff have up three runs, one earned, in 2/3 of an inning Tuesday during a 14-2 loss to Tiffin. He didn’t have any strikeouts or walks.
Sayer Robinson, Muskegon CC (Durand) — Robinson gave up four run, two of them earned, on seven hits in a three-inning appearance Saturday during a 16-1 win over Parkland. He struck out two and walked one. He’s also seen some time at the plate, going hitless in nine at-bats.
SOFTBALL
Averi Munro, Alma College (Morrice) — Munro went 0-for-1 Feb. 27 in a 18-0 win over Northern Vermont-Johnson.
Alexis Andrews, Cleary University (Byron) — Andrews collected a pair of hits, going 1-for-1 in a 7-0 loss to Bellevue (Nebraska) Sunday and 1-for-4 Tuesday in a 2-0 loss to Marian University. She also picked up an RBI in a 10-2 loss Sunday to Bellevue, which was the first of two games between the teams.
WRESTLING
Cole Hersch, Olivet College (New Lothrop) — Hersch finished fourth 157 pounds with a 4-2 record Feb. 28-29 at the NCAA Division III Central Regional at Adrian College.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Hill (Laingsburg) and Erin Witt (Ovid-Elsie), Lansing CC — Hill started and grabbed 13 rebounds in LCC’s 61-57 loss to Mid Michigan College Tuesday in the NJCAA Great Lakes West District quarterfinals. Hill also had four points, three assists and two steals. Witt scored two points with three rebounds and an assist off the bench.
Ila Tuller, Delta College (Corunna) — Tuller committed one foul in two minutes of action Tuesday in Delta’s 88-68 rout of St. Clair County Community College during the NJCAA Great Lakes East District quarterfinals. Delta was set to play Thursday against Macomb Community College in the district semifinals.
Madison Birchmeier, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Corunna) — Birchmeier started and scored three points with three rebounds, two steals and an assist Feb. 27 in a 63-44 loss to Aquinas in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mitchel Skym, Lansing CC (Corunna) — Skym went 1-for-4 behind the arc and finished with three points, two rebounds and an assist in LCC’s 92-64 NJCAA Great Lakes West District quarterfinal loss Tuesday to Kellogg Community College.
Logan LePage, Madonna University (Corunna) — LePage logged one minute of action Saturday in Madonna’s 97-83 win over Rochester College in the semifinals of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference tournament. The Crusaders beat Cornerstone for the tournament championship Monday and will play No. 22-ranked Indiana University-Kokomo Wednesday in the NAIA Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.