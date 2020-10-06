LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg erupted for four goals in an eight-minute stretch of the first half to take a 4-1 halftime lead Monday against Perry.
But the fireworks were just starting.
Senior Cameron Salas scored all three of his goals after intermission and the Wolfpack beat the Ramblers 7-1 in its annual Under the Lights game, which honors its seniors and is played at the Laingsburg football stadium.
While both teams have struggled in terms of wins this season, Salas said the game still meant a lot to him.
“It means everything to me because this is my last year,” Salas said. “I don’t get to play it again.”
Salas was determined to make it a night to remember. And he did.
Salas found the back of the net in the 47th, 59th and 73rd minutes. His final goal was a point-blank, top-shelf goal to the right corner, earning a high-five from coach Graham Lockwood when he came back to the sidelines.
Lockwood said Salas played with great intensity.
“Those were actually his first three goals of the year,” Lockwood said. “He’s kind of been snake-bitten. He was our leading goal scorer last year and this year a lot of teams are keying on him. He hasn’t been able to get free and tonight I finally got him loose.”
Lockwood said his Laingsburg (2-6) offense came alive Monday.
“We finally put together some good passes and we finally broke them down,” Lockwood said.
Another Laingsburg senior who took advantage of the opportunity was Kade Clone, who scored back-to-back goals in the 11th and 13th minutes to give the Wolfpack a 3-1 lead.
Perry (2-7) had taken a 1-0 lead when Rambler junior forward Bryce Krupp scored on a hard shot against Laingsburg goalie Luke Snyder in the seventh minute. Laingsburg tied the game just one minute later when Caleb Clark scored off an Adam Myers assist.
After Clone’s two goals, Laingsburg made it 4-1 when sophomore Brayden Thomas scored. Perry goalie Brody Webb made 13 saves including a pair of standout saves in the second half.
“At the beginning of the game, we possessed and they just got lucky,” Clone said. “When they got possession in the first half they scored. We didn’t hang our heads we just wanted to come back and that’s when we got those four goals in those eight minutes.”
Laingsburg dominated with a 20-2 advantage in shots on goal. Yet, Perry coach Brett Ryan said his team played tough, especially in the early minutes.
“It was a big shindig here for them on their senior night,” Ryan said. “So they came out and responded. We’ve been a pretty inconsistent team all year. We scored first, but then we took our foot off the gas against a good team. Graham coaches them well. But we had a fast start and that was good.”
