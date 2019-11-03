BROOKLYN — New Lothrop junior Carson Hersch delivered the best state finals finish of any area cross country runner Saturday, running third at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 3 boys race.
Hersch, missing second-place by two seconds, covered the Michigan International Speedway course in 16 minutes, 15.1 seconds. Vandercook Lake’s Andrew Fromm ran second in 16:13.9 while freshman Hunter Jones of Benzie Central was first in 15:45.
“I thought I did pretty good, I just started to die off after that mile and a half and that’s where Hunter started to get a big lead on me,” said Hersch. “I didn’t get the time that I wanted but can’t complain that course was hard.”
Saturday marked the end of the high school cross country season for hundreds of runners. And one factor remained constant throughout all of the races— the mud.
Hersch also acknowledged the field conditions but mentioned that the course wasn’t as bad as it could have been.
“It was better than it has been here in past years there’s some muddy spots about where I thought they’d be but the start was definitely a lot better.”
“It was sloppy towards the end then there were spots that were sloppy here and there but sometimes it was smooth,” said Owosso runner Jorden Sowash, who ran 59th in 16:57. “Definitely disappointed…I wanted to get top 30, wanted a good time it’s just kind of rough wasy to finish to my career.”
Olivia Krejci of Byron, who placed 64th in 20:34.7, said the course did affect her race as well.
“I wasn’t real pleased with my time but it’s pretty muddy,” Krejci said. “I happy that I pushed myself to the end.”
“With all the mud out there all you’re doing is slipping and there’s nothing you can do about it,” said Morrice runner Caleb Rivers.
Rivers had one of the better finishes as he was one of just five medalists from the area. He finished 11th in the boys Division 4 race in 17:02.3.
Runners who finished in the top 30 earned All-State honors as well as receiving medals.
Of those five medalists, only two were able to break the top 10, Hersch and Byron’s Alissa Ash, who finished sixth in the girls’ Division 3 race in 19:11.1 time.
Perry’s Ryan O’Neill, 15th in the boys Division 3 race (16:38.7), and New Lothrop’s Clara Krupp, 11th in the girls Division 3 race (19:16.4), were the other two medalists.
In Division 3, Corunna’s Evie Wright missed the top 30 by one second.
Wright finished 31st in 19:03.1.
There were a handful of area teams who competed as full teams.
In Division 3, the Byron’s girls team finished 15th with 378 points while the boys came in last with 675 points. The Byron girls were led by Allissa Ash. For the Byron boys, Hubert Ash was their best runner with a time of 18:13.7 for 138th spot.
While some area individuals were able to shine teams didn’t do as well.
In Division 4, the Morrice girls finished 24th with 525 points while the boys fared slightly better finishing 13th with 373 points. For the girls’ team senior Josie Howard was the best runner, placing 76th in 21:49.4.
Meanwhile the Corunna boys placed 27th in Division 2 with 674 points. Their best runner was Mason Warner who came in 56th in 16:55.8.
D3 GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
State Finals
Michigan International Speedway
Team standings: 1. Hart 77; 15. Byron 378
Race Results
1. Rylee Tolson (Stockbridge) 18:31.4
9. Alissa Ash (Byron) 19:11.1
11. Clara Krupp (New Lothrop) 19:16.4
57. Grace O’Neil (Perry) 20:31.3
61. Emme Koutz (Ovid Elsie) 20:34.0
D3 BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
State Finals
Michigan International Speedway
Team standings: 1. Hanover-Horton 146; 27. Byron 675
Race Results
1. Hunter Jones (Benzie Central) 15:45
3. Carson Hersch (New Lothrop) 16:15.1
15. Ryan O’Neil (Perry) 16:38.7
127. Hubert Ash (Byron) 18:13.7
D4 GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
State Finals
Michigan International Speedway
Team standings: 1. Bridgman 132; 24. Morrice 525
Race Results
1. Abby VanderKooi (Muskegon Western) 18:11
76. Josie Howard (Morrice) 21:49.4
D4 Boys CROSS COUNTRY
State Finals
Michigan International Speedway
Team standings: 1. Breckenridge 72; 13. Morrice 373
Race Results
1. Mason Sumner (Breckenridge) 16:07.5
11. Caleb Rivers (Morrice) 17:02.3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.