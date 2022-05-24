CHESANING — Chesaning had little trouble in completing a perfect 14-0 run through the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, beating Byron 10-0 twice Monday.
Senior righthander Tyler Sager pitched his sixth no-hitter of the season in Game 1. Sager (9-0) threw all five innings, striking out 14 and walking one. Nash Wendling drove in three runs and joined Logan Fulk and Adam Woodcock with two hits apiece.
Not to be outdone, Fulk took the mound for Chesaning (24-3-1 overall) in Game 2 and threw a perfect game, sitting down all 18 batters — 10 by strikeout. Fulk improved to 4-0.
Brady Sager batted 3-for-4 with an RBI for the winning side. Eli Escamilla drove in three runs and joined Nash Wendling with two hits.
Almasy gets 200th win,
New Lothrop sweeps LakeVille
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop coach Ben Almasy earned his 200th career win at the school as the Hornets swept Otisville LakeVille 14-2 and 11-1 Monday.
Grayson Orr was the winning pitcher in Game 1. He pitched five innings and allowed just one hit with four strikeouts and four walks. Cannan Cromwell and Jaden Martinez each smacked two hits and drove in two runs.
In Game 2, Ty Olsen pitched a one-hitter for the Hornets with five strikeouts and two walks. The game spanned five innings. Cromwell had three hits and three RBIs while Ty Kohlmann and Jordan Belmer each had two hits.
New Lothrop finished 12-2 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference for second place.
Moore wins No. 100 at Owosso as Trojans sweep
OWOSSO — Owosso swept Swartz Creek Monday as Trojan coach Kevin Moore posted his 100th career victory at Owosso.
In the first game, a 3-2 victory, Jay Tuttle started and worked four innings, giving up just one hit with five strikeouts. Zach Evon threw the final three innings, allowing three hits with three strikeouts.
Alex Binger had the biggest of Owosso’s four hits, stinging a sixth-inning hit to drive in the go-ahead run. Teddy Worthingon and Jay Tuttle each doubled, and Evon also had one hit.
Owosso won Game 2, 15-8, slugging 14 hits. Corbin Thompson had four hits while Teddy Worthington, Reece Klein and Damon Burdick each had two.
Hugh Doyle started for Owosso, pitching four innings and striking out three. Evon pitched two frames and Carter Kline tossed one.
Ovid-Elsie, Durand split
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie and Durand traded wins Monday.
The Marauders captured a 14-4 victory in the first game. Corbyn Janes pitched a three-hitter over the first five innings. He struck out four and walked two.
O-E’s Braxton Stenger swatted three doubles and drove in four runs. Caven Brooks batted 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Landon Stoneman had two hits and three stolen bases.
Austin Kelley drove in three runs for Durand and joined Brayden Kelley with one hit.
Durand won the nightcap, 2-1, in six innings in a game abbreviated due to darkness. Austin Kelley pitched a two-hitter for the Railroaders. He struck out seven and walked two.
Perrien Rasch started for Ovid-Elsie, pitching the first four innings and allowing one hit and no earned runs. He struck out one and walked three. Brooks took the loss in relief, working two innings and allowing two hits and one earned run. He struck out two.
Brayden Joslin had one hit and two RBIs for Durand (6-6 MMAC).
Jake Bowen and Janes each had one hit for the Marauders (10-14, 7-5).
