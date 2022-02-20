Twenty-three area wrestlers are headed to Ford Field in Detroit for the MHSAA individual state championships after placing fourth or better during regional action Saturday.
Of those 23, six will head to states as regional champs — Matthew Johnson of Byron, Xavier Anderson of Corunna, Talan Parsons of Ovid-Elsie and New Lothrop’s Daven Lockwood, Grayson Orr and Isiah Pasik.
All six had dominant showings, with only three of their 18 combined matches ending in anything other than a pin; one of those was an injury-related forfeit in Pasik’s 285-pound Division 4 regional final in Ithaca.
Johnson was especially efficient on the mat, ending each one of his bouts in under 2 minutes at a different 285-pound D-4 regional hosted by Lutheran Westland.
They will all have high hopes of bringing home gold in Detroit, but Parsons and Pasik are especially worth watching. They’re considered among the best in the state, regardless of division. Parsons — a sophomore sensation for the Marauders at 103 pounds, who was a Division 3 state runner-up in 2021 — is now 33-1 this year and is the second-ranked wrestler in his weight class by MLive.com. Pasik — the 40-0 reigning state champ for the Hornets — ranks third at 285.
Owosso’s two qualifiers, Tyler Dewley and Damon Burdick, didn’t make it out of the Division 2 regional at Fremont.
A full list of Ford Field-bound locals is included below:
MHSAA Regional 10-3
Talan Parsons, Ovid-Elsie, So. (33-1) - 1st at 103 pounds
Quentin Everett, Chesaning, Fr. (36-5) - 2nd at 103 pounds
D’Angelo Campos, Corunna, Sr. (39-8) - 3rd at 112 pounds
Cole Workman, Ovid-Elsie, So. (34-5) - 3rd at 119 pounds
Xavier Anderson, Corunna, Jr. (25-5) - 1st at 152 pounds
Darrin Alward, Durand, Jr. (39-4) - 3rd at 152 pounds
Brenden Quackenbush, Chesaning, Sr. (19-4) - 2nd at 285 pounds
MHSAA Regional 14-4
Jackson Porter, Perry, So. (28-12) - 3rd at 112 pounds
Aden Baynes, Laingsburg, Jr. (35-4) - 2nd at 130 pounds
Seth Grooms, Perry, Sr. (36-7) - 2nd at 140 pounds
Seth Sivak, Laingsburg, So. (26-14) - 3rd at 160 pounds
Aaron Seward, Perry, Sr. (27-11) - 4th at 160 pounds
Mikey Brooks, Laingsburg, Jr. (36-3) - 2nd at 189 pounds
Sean Divine Laingsburg, Jr. (32-8) - 3rd at 215 pounds
Matthew Johnson, Byron, Sr. (46-2) - 1st at 285 pounds
Ethen Hardy, Perry, Jr. (9-6) - 4th at 285 pounds
MHSAA Regional 15-4
Blake Wendling, New Lothrop, Jr. (43-8) - 4th at 103 pounds
Daven Lockwood, New Lothrop, Jr. (29-12) - 1st at 112 pounds
Dalton Birchmeier, New Lothrop, Fr. (27-10) - 2nd at 130 pounds
Jack Kulhanek, New Lothrop, So. (37-13) - 4th at 145 pounds
Cooper Symons, New Lothrop, Sr. (19-4) - 3rd at 189 pounds
Grayson Orr, New Lothrop, Jr. (42-4) - 1st at 215 pounds
Isiah Pasik, New Lothrop, Sr. (40-0) - 1st at 285 pounds
