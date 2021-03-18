FLINT — Morrice wrapped up its fourth Genesee Area Conference Blue Division crown in the last five years Wednesday with a 42-34 win over Flint New Standard.
Aubrey Rogers scored 15 points with 11 rebounds for the Orioles, who completed their GAC Blue campaign at 3-0. Morrice rose to 6-3 overall.
Morrice’s Abi Beem had eight points, five rebounds and three steals. Makenzie Doerner and Marlaina Ash each scored five points.
Makenzie Doerner supplied seven steals while Kaylee McGowan had six rebounds. New Standard fell to 1-1 in the league and 2-6 overall.
Morrice scoring: Allison Buck 1 1-2 3, Makenzie Doerner 2 0-0 5, Kaylee McGowan 2 0-2 4, Abi Beem 2 4-7 8, Mallory Munro 1 0-0 2, Aubrey Rogers 5 5-11 15, Marlaina Ash 2 1-4 5.
New Lothrop 45, P-W 33
NEW LOTHROP — Senior guard Brooke Wenzlick scored 25 points and New Lothrop turned back Pewamo-Westphalia, 45-33, Wednesday.
Wenzlick shot 7-for-12 from the field, adding four steals and four assists. P-W led 16-9 after one quarter and 18-16 at halftime.
“Good win for our girls tonight as we prep for the playoffs next week,” New Lothrop coach James Perry said. “P-W came out shooting well from 3s and we got behind early but we dug in and played much better after the first quarter.”
Perry said Wenzlick overcame foul trouble after picking up her third in the first half.
“Brooke was fantastic tonight,” Perry said. “We also had timely baskets late by (Makayla) Lienau and (Lily) Bruff that extended our lead.”
The Hornets improved to 8-3 overall while the Pirates, playing their first game in 13 days, fell to 2-6.
New Lothrop scoring: Lily Bruff 2 0-0 6, Emily Gross 1 0-0 3, Makayla Lienau 2 0-1 4, Brooke Wenzlick 7 10-11 25, Alexis Miller 2 3-3 7.
Durand 51, Owosso 45
DURAND — Syd Leydig scored a career-high 25 points and Durand won its fourth straight game and sixth of the last seven by defeating Owosso 51-45 Wednesday.
The Railroaders, now 8-5, sank 21 of 24 free throw attempts.
Leydig, shooting 11 of 12 from the free-throw line, added four 3-pointers and four steals.
Teammate Jordyn Lawrence scored 18 points. Lawrence added six rebounds Jade Garske had nine.
Owosso (2-10) was paced by Peyton Spicer, with 14 points; Reyn Tuttle with 13 and Alaynie Drury with 12.
Durand scoring: Syd Leydig 4 11-12 25, Jordyn Lawrence 3 10-12 18, Jessica Winslow 2 0-0 4, Jade Garske 2 0-0 4.
Ovid-Elsie 77, Mt. Morris 17
ELSIE — Kiah Longoria scored 17 points, Ava Bates had 11 and Tristin Ziola scored 10 as Ovid-Elsie celebrated Senior Night by beating Mt. Morris by 60 points Wednesday.
Ovid-Elsie improved to 5-1 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and 10-4 overall.
Mt. Morris fell to 0-6 and 0-8.
“Tonight we honored our seniors, Madison Cunningham and Tristin Ziola, who have been part of this program since day one,” O-E coach Ryan Cunningham said. “I’m very proud of their efforts and happy to send them off with a win on their last home game.”
Madison Cunningham finished with eight points and three steals. Ziola shot 3 of 4 from the floor and had four steals. Longoria shot 8 of 11 from the floor.
Every Ovid-Elsie player scored.
Ovid-Elsie scoring: Kaylee Hall 1 0-0 2, Izzy Loynes 1 0-1 2, Kiah Longoria 8 0-0 17, Tristin Ziola 3 4-4 10, Caitlyn Walter 1 0-0 2, Braylon Byrnes 1 0-0 2, Evalyn Cole 4 0-0 8, Murphy Alexa 1 0-2 2, Hailee Campbell 4 0-0 8, Madison Cunningham 4 0-0 8, Rylee Lewis 1 0-0 3, Hadley Bukantis 1 0-0 2, Ava Bates 5 1-1 11.
