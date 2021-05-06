NEW LOTHROP — Chesaning won Wednesday’s Mid-Michigan Activities Conference jamboree at New Lothrop.
The Indians totaled 203 points, while New Lothrop was second (1681/2). Montrose was third (71), followed by Ovid-Elsie (64), LakeVille (421/2), Byron (42), Durand (40) and Mt. Morris (18).
Jaden James was a four-time winner for Chesaning. He won both the 200-meter dash (23.30 seconds) and the 400 dash (52.85). James also joined forces with Matt Warby, Henry Hill and Reese Greenfelder to win the 400 relay (46.58 seconds) and teamed with Grant Sampson, Hill and Cody Harlan to rule the 1,600 relay (3:49.08).
Isaac Zamora of Chesaning won the 110-meter high hurdles (16.96 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (43.24).
Chesaning’s other wins came from Brenden Quackenbush (shot put, 46-10) and its 800 relay team of Zamora, Warby, Hill and Greenfelder (1:37.21).
New Lothrop’s Carson Hersch was first in the 800 (2:02.61), 1,600 (4:36.82) and 3,200 (10:40.56). The Hornets’ Will Muron (100 dash, 11.66) and Will Craven (pole vault, 11-0) were also first.
New Lothrop won the 3,200 relay (9:02.55) with Cole Yaros, Hersch, Aaron Vincke and Brennan Unangst.
Durand’s Evan Samson won the high jump at 6 feet.
Laingsburg boys split
WESTPHALIA — Laingsburg split during a pair of Central Michigan Athletic Conference dual-meets Wednesday at Pewamo-Westphalia.
The Wolfpack defeated Fulton 96-26, but lost 98-39 to Pewamo-Westphalia.
Zach Hawes was first for Laingsburg in the 100-meter dash (11.50 seconds) and 400 dash (54.59).
Alex Brown won the pole vault (12-9) while Laingsburg also won the 400 relay (47.60) with Cameron Salas, Hawes, Jack Borgman and Brown.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
New Lothrop wins MMAC jamboree
NEW LOTHROP — Six first-place finishes helped the New Lothrop girls win Wednesday’s second MMAC jamboree with 192 points.
Byron was second with 149, with Chesaning (123), Ovid-Elsie (100), Durand (27), Montrose (17), Mt. Morris (10) and LakeVille (1) rounding out the field.
New Lothrop’s Clara Krupp swept the distance runs, winning the 800 (2:38.06), the 1,600 (5:42.90) and 3,200 (12:39.34). Teammate Elizabeth Heslip raced first in the 100 dash (13.76) and 200 dash (29.28).
New Lothrop won the 3,200 relay with Krupp, Cailyn Adduddel, Ava Muron and Lindsey Wendling (11:25.57).
Byron’s Sarah Marvin won the discus (140-7) and the shot put (46-11) events. The Eagles’ Jenna Belmas won the 100 hurdles (18.86) and 300 hurdles (58.41).
Byron’s Allison Glass was first in the high jump in a school-record 5-4. She also won the long jump (14-8).
Chesaning’s Karlie Lewis won the 400 dash (1:07.53) and helped the Indians win the 400 relay, with Avery Beckman, Charlotte Hartges and Natalie Drope (56.10). The the same lineup won the 800 relay (1:59.17). Beckman was first in the pole vault (6-6).
Ovid-Elsie won the 1,600 relay in 4:40.54 with Isabella Loynes, Kaia Spiess, Rachel Spitzley and Alexis Spitzley.
Laingsburg girls win, lose
WESTPHALIA — Laingsburg’s girls defeated Fulton 73-28 but lost to Pewamo-Westphalia 85-36 Wednesday.
Capturing solo wins for Laingsburg were Emma Kribs (200 dash, 26.88), Lorna Strieff (400 dash, 1:05.25) and Hailey Bila (high jump, 4-10).
The Wolfpack also placed first in the 400 relay thanks to Ashley Bila, Hailey Bila, Grace Borgman and Kribs (53.48).
