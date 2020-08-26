FLINT — Flint Community Schools joined the list of school districts opting to cancel fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was not a decision made lightly,” FCS said in a statement Tuesday. “We believe it is our responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of the students in our care and take all necessary precautions to help limit the spread of the pandemic.”
The statement said athletes will be allowed to condition with coaches, with “strict guidelines” in place.
Earlier this month, the Lansing School District said it would not field any fall sports teams, shutting down athletics for Sexton, Eastern and Everett high schools. Several individual schools have also said they will not have a fall season.
